Irish homeowners have already been registering their interest in providing accommodation to people fleeing war-torn Ukraine.

So far, over 100 expressions of interest have been made on the Irish Red Cross website.

It comes as the charity gets ready to send €500,000 tomorrow to be distributed to Ukraine, to provide assistance where it is needed on the ground.

Secretary General Liam O’Dwyer told Independent.ie that the charity will be running a register of pledges – where people can put their name down to offer accommodation – following a request from the Department of Justice today.

This register was used previously when Syrian refugees came here. He said that people go on the charity’s website and register their interest in providing accommodation. There are two types of accommodation, a stand-alone house or a shared accommodation.

"There is also the possibility to offer a service,” he said. Previously that hat would have included English lessons, and befriending and introducing people into the local sports facilities.

The person goes in to the website and makes a selection on which accommodation they are offering, whether it is shared or stand-alone.

"We follow-up and we visit. You have to meet the people, you have to see the accommodation so you know what is on offer, and more so, you have to see the location.”

Mr O’Dwyer said previously, the thing that was an extraordinary success was the shared accommodation. “Many of the Syrian people who came were younger men, 17, 18, 19 or early 20s, and the were taken into a sizeable number of families, or people took them in and gave them a room. Great relationships built up, they were treated like a member of the family.”

He said that that as well as checking the accommodation, the Irish Red Cross would also introduce the people offering the accommodation, to the people they are taking in as well, “to be sure a reasonable bond can develop there.”

He added it is a complex enough piece of work, but it works very well.

In addition, there is a scheme which really emerged from the register of pledges, the Community Sponsorship Scheme. A number of agencies, including the Irish Red Cross are involved in this.

“We bring communities together and they sponsor a family so they form a group or committee, they raise some money, they find accommodation and a family is brought in to live within the community and be supported by the community. That is an excellent scheme.”

He said that when people are placed in accommodation, there is a period of around three months, when a case worker or volunteer from the charity would be touch to assist with a variety of things such as putting people in touch with schools and sports facilities.

He said that the Irish Red Cross are sending the first €500,000 they have raised for Ukraine tomorrow, to support the Red Cross operations there.

“They know what they need, they know the quality and standard of what they need,” he said.

The charity said yesterday in a statement: “The best way to support people from Ukraine right now is to make a cash donation. This allows the Red Cross to scale up its response and procure items that people actually need or provide them with cash assistance, so they themselves can use it for what is most needed.”

In relation to the current fundraising appeal for the Ukraine crisis, Mr O’Dwyer said Irish people have been “extraordinarily generous” and the business community “have been coming together in really the most extraordinary manner.”

See www.redcross.ie for further details.