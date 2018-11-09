Over 100 gardaí have carried out raids across three counties as part of an ongoing operation targeting drug dealing in the Munster area.

Over 100 gardaí carry out raids across three counties in anti drug-dealing operation

Members of the Limerick Divisional Drug Unit, supported by the Garda dog unit and local officers, carried out searches on 29 premises in Limerick, Tipperary and Cork this morning.

Three people, all aged in their 30s, have been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing while nine detections for drugs were made.

During the operation close to €15,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis was seized along with €8,000 crash suspected of being the proceeds of crime.

A garda spokesman said: "The three men who were arrested are currently detained at Henry Street and Bruff Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

"The focus of today’s operation was intelligence gathering and involved up to 100 members of An Garda Siochana. Assistance was also given by officers from Revenue Customs."

