Donnacha Byrne (6), Madeline Garry (6) , Tom Garry (1) Rose Garry (7), Michael Garry (2), Elsie Garry (4) from Tullamore Offaly and Eoghan Byrne (7 Months), Roisin Byrne (3) and Sean Byrne (3) from Kinnitty Offaly enjoying the Tullamore Show alongside a Hereford Bull. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Howya head: Anna Carroll (9) from Moate Co Westmeath with 'Moyvoughley Twilight' a Partenaise Calf at the Tullamore Show. Photo: Steve Humphreys

The champion cow standing in the pedigree cattle section typified what has made the Tullamore Show the biggest one-day event of its kind in the country.

At 10 years of age she is pregnant with twins and made the trip from Co Monaghan. Christened ‘Havanaise’ by her Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, owners, the Charolais was paraded proudly in the Co Offaly sun, oblivious to the tens of thousands thronging the surrounding site.

She is a competition veteran, having earned her first rosette at the Tullamore’s national livestock show nine years ago.

Sisters Laura and Emma Walsh brought a bucket of water to their prized exhibit.

Their father, breeder, Edward Walsh said: “She won as a calf here in 2013, and the following year she was reserve senior champion.”

Keeping the animals hydrated on a day when the mercury topped 25C was a ­priority for all.

Further down the sprawling Butterfield Estate near Blueball, in the inventions section, another competitor was proving in his unique way how age need be no barrier.

The latest brainwave from 92-year-old Tony Bergin will prove very useful when the weather turns cold. It’s a device that allows him to don a coat unaided.

As a crowd gathered to see the independent nonagenarian slip into a jacket, he laughed: “When I had no one to help me put on the coat I said I’d make this thing.”

A retired dairy farmer from Roscrea, Co Tipperary, Tony has been entering the inventions competition at the Tullamore Show for “about 25 years”. “I won here before and then they gave me a recognition statement,” Tony explained while demonstrating his other potential patents: a gadget for splitting timber firewood blocks with ease, and a handheld roller for wiping slurry from cattle slats.

Sun-splashed though Sunday’s event was, it’s worth recalling that 15 years ago it was rained off after a deluge and in 2001 the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak forced its cancellation. Pestilence in the form of Covid-19 wrecked plans for the event in 2020 and 2021 but the Tullamore Show and National Livestock Show has returned and the last day of the heatwave attracted what was estimated to be its biggest crowd ever.

Such large numbers can bring their own problems. The queue for the one and only ATM, where service was interrupted by an internet connection problem, was daunting.

“An hour and a half,” replied Saoirse Knightly from Galway when asked how long she stood in line for cash.

But the Tullamore Show – where the admission price for adults is €25 (€20 online) – continues to bring many punters back year after year. As many as 60,000 were expected to attend yesterday.

“We always come to Tullamore,” said Amanda Byers from Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan. This year she was accompanied by a show novice, 16-month-old Bichon Frise, Tilly.

Tilly was clad in a light pink and white fabric and took her place in the fancy dressed dog competition.

Champion jam maker Sheila Conneely from Furbo, Co Galway, is a show regular.

“I’m coming here since about 2014. I missed it the last two years,” she said. “There’s a great buzz here... it’s great to be back even though the weather is very warm.”

