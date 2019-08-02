Two men are being quizzed by gardaí after a young officer was pulled into a car and dragged along the street in a shocking incident in Dublin city centre.

'Outrageous' - two men quizzed after garda dragged by car along street

Dramatic mobile phone footage has emerged of the incident at St Luke's Avenue in Dublin 8 at around 11.45pm on Wednesday.

Two Brazilian suspects, aged 28 and 32, were being quizzed last night by detectives after the officer was injured.

Gardaí are probing whether the two suspects in custody are involved in the illegal sale of drugs linked to the operation of rickshaw vehicles in the city centre.

It is understood the duo are part of a wider network of a Brazilian gang which sells ecstasy and cocaine in Dublin.

Their activities were being closely monitored by gardaí from Pearse Street garda station and it is understood this operation led to last night's shocking developments.

In the footage, sent to RTÉ's 'Liveline', gardaí can be seen trying to stop a car, which appears to have suffered crash damage to the front.

One garda appears to lean in to open window of the car and the vehicle begins reversing down the road at speed as the officer is hanging out the window.

It is understood the passenger in the car pulled the garda into the vehicle as he approached. The Irish Independent has learned the garda, aged in his 20s, suffered scrapes to his legs and arms in the incident.

"Two males, one in their late 20s and one in their early 30s, were arrested following an incident that occurred at approximately 11.45pm on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at St Luke's Avenue, Dublin 8," said a Garda spokesman.

"After failing to stop for gardaí, a pursuit took place from Cuffe Street to St Luke's Avenue where a Garda member was injured when the vehicle reversed as he approached," he added.

"After assistance from the Garda Air Support Unit, the two males were arrested. Investigations are ongoing.

"The Garda member received minor injuries and was taken to St James's Hospital where he was later discharged," he said.

"A search also yielded a small quantity of suspected ecstasy tablets, suspected MDMA and drug paraphernalia."

Local Fine Gael councillor Danny Byrne has said that the incident was "outrageous" but he does not believe there is an anti-social behaviour problem in the area.

"I'd be very keen to see the perpetrators brought to justice and I would commend gardaí here," he said.

"It's a very serious matter.

"A lot of these might be young guards coming up from the country for their first job and this happens."

