The ticketed event kicked off at 1pm and ended at around 5pm. (stock image)

A vintners’ group has slammed footage which emerged last night from a ticketed brunch event at a restaurant in Dublin.

Footage circulating on social media shows a barman standing on the bar and pouring alcohol into the mouths of dancing punters.

The ‘Baked Brunch’ event, which took place in Berlin D2 bar and restaurant in Dublin’s Dame Lane yesterday, kicked off at 1pm and ended at around 5pm.

Footage on social media shows groups of people seated at separate tables and enjoying meals at the beginning of the event.

This is supposed to be a bar in Dublin 2 tonight. If accurate, itâs an absolute disgrace and an insult to the efforts and sacrifices of many - pic.twitter.com/11qPECMMA9 — Noel Rock (@NoelRock) August 15, 2020

They were asked to stay in boxes which were marked by tape on the floor, however revellers were dancing together towards the end of the event.

The Licensed Vintners Association, the trade association and representative body for the publicans of Dublin, said that the footage is “appalling”.

“This is outrageous and appalling. That business should be shut down immediately,” the group said in a statement this morning.

According to the group, the bar is not a pub and does not hold a pub licence.

"Clear need for inspections across the hospitality sector to ensure compliance with guidelines & licensing conditions," they said.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said the footage is "a right kick in the gut".

"A right kick in the gut & middle finger to everyone in our country who has worked so hard & sacrificed so much, to everyone who has lost a loved one or been sick with #Covid19, to every frontline worker and to every responsible business owner who have suffered so much. Shameful," he wrote.

A right kick in the gut & middle finger to everyone in our country who has worked so hard & sacrificed so much, to everyone who has lost a loved one or been sick with #Covid19, to every frontline worker and to every responsible business owner who have suffered so much. Shameful https://t.co/g16bwoEn16 — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) August 16, 2020

Former Fine Gael TD Noel Rock shared the footage on Twitter, saying: “it’s infuriating. I know many other pub owners are understandably livid to see this.

“What an utter shambles. This place should be shut down pronto.”

An Garda Siochana said that it “will not be providing detail on individual incidents involving suspected breached of the Public Health Regulations.”

Berlin D2 did not respond to requests for comment from Independent.ie.

Online Editors