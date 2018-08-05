Outrage at GAA club over agreement with scientology centre

A local GAA club in Meath has faced a backlash from residents in the area after it voted to allow a scientology-linked organisation to use its car park.

An emergency meeting was calling for members of Ballivor GFC to vote on whether builders working at the Narconon drug rehab centre could use the car park on its grounds.

The grounds are located a short distance from the abandoned national school site with St Columbans's National school also nearby .

Members voted 24 to 10 in favour of allowing them use the facility in a contract worth 20,000 to the club, on Friday.

However, residents who have been campaigning against the opening of the controversial drug rehabilitation centre said they were outraged over the decision.

“Every child in Ballivor is part of that GAA club and we don’t want them using it,” said Claire O’Mara who is a resident of the town of close to 1,700 people.

“It affects the whole of Ballivor and if you weren’t a member on the day that meeting was on then you couldn’t even sit in on it.”

“A lot of people around Ballivor are disgusted they would take blood money for it” she said claiming “this is their [Scientology’s] way of buying into the community.

“Residents in Ballivor are outraged at the local GAA club doing this.”

It is understood the proposed deal is yet to be signed off by the GAA and would involve allowing builders working on the drug rehab centre to use the car park until November.

Conditions including restricted weekend parking and during school term are also understood to be part of the agreement.

A spokesperson for the club said he would not be commenting until such time as they could prepare a statement.

He said he could not confirm when a statement would be available.

Online Editors