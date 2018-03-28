ANIMAL welfare campaigners have expressed outrage after a starving and injured horse was left to die on a Cork road.

Outrage after sulky-racing teens allegedly left starving, injured horse to die on road

The animal is believed to have been used in a sulky race by a group of teens before it was cruelly abandoned to die on the roadside after it had collapsed from a combination of its injuries and exhaustion.

Horrified locals reported the incident to the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) and the Gardaí. Two teens were spotted in the Dublin Hill area with two sulky carts. The teens disengaged one horse from a sulky and abandoned it on a nearby green.

Local residents realised the horse was shaking and staggering. The animal then collapsed and rolled down the steep green, ending up collapsed on the footpath and roadway.

Residents were appalled and ran to assist the animal - one local placing a blanket over the horse as it lay dying. ISPCA inspector Lisa O'Donovan said the incident on Tuesday afternoon in the Dublin Hill area was absolutely horrific.

"To leave a helpless animal to die an horrific death like that - words cannot explain how it makes me feel beyond that I am very angry," she told TV3. "Fundamentally, the responsibility comes down to the parents.

"Do the parents know what their children are doing and where they are?

"If they have animals, are they looking after the animals properly."

The ISPCA inspector said it was alarming how many recent incidents of extreme animal cruelty occurred at the hands of young people. "It really worries me going forward," she said.

A short time later, the dead horse was removed from the Dublin Hill area with the help of a digger and a carcass disposal lorry provided by Cork City Council. A garda investigation is now underway into who owned the animal and who may have been using it in a sulky race.

CCTV security camera footage from a number of premises in the area is expected to prove vital in identifying the teens involved.

Online Editors