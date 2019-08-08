'Out-of-control' woman quizzed by gardaí after spree of violent robberies

One of the most wanted women criminals in Dublin was in Garda custody last night where she was being questioned about a spate of violent robberies in recent weeks.

The "out-of-control" 29-year-old was arrested by Mountjoy gardaí yesterday morning following a surveillance operation at a property on the North Circular Road.

The Irish Independent can reveal she is suspected of being behind a large number of robberies from pharmacies as well as hair and beauty salons in the city centre during June and July and also in previous months this year.

Officers initially questioned her yesterday about a shocking incident which happened at 4pm on June 26 when she entered a hair salon in the Inns Quay area of the city armed with a syringe.

She threatened a staff member and customer and demanded phones and cash.

The criminal escaped with €20 in cash and an iPad, which was the property of the hairdresser's staff member. The customer did not hand over any cash in the incident.

It can be revealed the drug addict also used a syringe when she targeted the same premises in February and escaped with €250 in cash on that occasion.

"The belief is that the suspect was watching the salon before she entered it and waited for the best moment to target it," a source said last night.

"This criminal's modus operandi is to target businesses which have female staff members working there and it is no exaggeration to say that she has caused huge panic and upset across the city with her crime spree," the source added.

It is understood she served a short jail term for breaching bail conditions after her latest Inns Quay robbery but the suspect was back at it again on the afternoon of July 25.

At 3.15pm that day she entered a pharmacy in the Prussia Street area and threatened staff with a broken glass bottle before fleeing with a quantity of prescription tablets and almost €100 in cash.

Three days later, at 1.45pm on July 28, the suspect entered a pharmacy on the Navan Road armed with a Swiss Army knife, where she demanded Valium tablets before running off with a large quantity of pills.

Just 75 minutes later, she entered a pharmacy on Thomas Street on the other side of the city, armed with a broken bottle.

Again staff were threatened and the criminal escaped with a quantity of prescription drugs.

