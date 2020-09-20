Outdoor rave held at Dublin City Council apartment block less than 24 hours after Covid-19 restrictions put in place

An outdoor rave took place at a Dublin City Council apartment block less than 24 hours after Covid-19 restrictions were put in place.

A video of the outdoor party at the Oliver Bond flats in the southside of the city, was shared across social media.

The footage clearly shows up to 100 young people dancing to loud music without social distancing and without face coverings.

Level 3 Covid-19 Government restrictions were installed on the capital on Friday night.

Read More

As part of the restrictions, organised gatherings are only permitted for up to 15 people.

Gardai were alerted to the incident at 11.15pm.

But officers stated “no breaches were detected by gardai.”

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí responded to reports of a gathering at a residential complex on Oliver Bond Street at approximately 11.15pm yesterday evening, Saturday 20th September 2020.

“Gardaí attended the scene and requested all persons to disperse, which they did. No breaches were detected by Gardaí.

“A number of routine patrols were conducted in the area over the course of the evening.”

The Irish Independent has been made aware a number of residents have become concerned about such scenes in recent weeks, some have asked council representatives to be rehoused.

Meanwhile others have packed up and left to stay with relatives.

Attempts were made to contact Dublin City Council to respond to the incident.

Independent Dublin City Councillor Mannix Flynn, said he blames the council for not having taken control of anti-social behaviour at the flats, as he called for housing officers to “take control.”

“The estate management is non-existent,” Cllr Flynn said. “Oliver Bond flats are a nightmare.

“There are a lot of lovely people but a few bad apples are terrorising the flats.

“Dublin City Council are the landlords here and in the last number of years the council is refusing to run their estates in a proper manner.

“The Council is betraying its tenants and estates. You can get all the analysis you want but the bottom line is Dublin City Council aren’t capable of managing their own estates.

“If the Council can’t run their estates, they need to bring in a private security company.

“Over the past number of days people in this estate and other estates in Dublin have told me they’re living their lives in terror.

“This isn’t about Covid 19, it’s a long-running problem exacerbated now due to the virus but this is about a council not managing its estates and they should be ashamed of themselves.”

Online Editors