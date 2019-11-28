Outcry over 'secret' deal on Dublin hostel for homeless
Residents of Dublin's south inner city expressed outrage at what they claim is a "secret" agreement to put the State's largest homeless hostel in their area.
More than 100 people attended a meeting on Tuesday to voice their opposition to the Peter McVerry Trust hostel, which is planned to provide accommodation for 150 adults at Avalon House on Aungier Street, Dublin 2.
Residents said they were not against the housing of homeless people, but objected to the decision being made without their knowledge.
Dublin City Council's deputy chief executive Brendan Kenny and Peter McVerry Trust deputy chief executive Brian Friel both addressed the meeting and sought to allay concerns.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
A lease on the building has now been signed by the trust, and it is envisioned that the hostel will open in January.
Mr Kenny told the meeting that 300 extra emergency beds were needed. "If we don't get accommodation for people or more beds for people, more and more single people will become dead on the street," he warned.
Mr Friel said that, while the charity appreciated local people's concerns, problems which were previously envisaged by communities where it has opened other hostels had not come to pass.
Cllr Mannix Flynn vowed to take a High Court action to prevent the hostel from opening. He said the agreement between the trust and the council "was done in total secret".
Irish Independent