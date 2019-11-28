Outcry over 'secret' deal on Dublin hostel for homeless

Residents of Dublin's south inner city expressed outrage at what they claim is a "secret" agreement to put the State's largest homeless hostel in their area.

More than 100 people attended a meeting on Tuesday to voice their opposition to the Peter McVerry Trust hostel, which is planned to provide accommodation for 150 adults at Avalon House on Aungier Street, Dublin 2.

Residents said they were not against the housing of homeless people, but objected to the decision being made without their knowledge.

Dublin City Council's deputy chief executive Brendan Kenny and Peter McVerry Trust deputy chief executive Brian Friel both addressed the meeting and sought to allay concerns.

