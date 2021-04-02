Outbreak of Covid-19 identified in Dublin special education school

There have been multiple cases of Covid-19 identified at CRC Special School in Clontarf in recent days, it has emerged.

It is understood that up to a dozen or more cases have been associated with the outbreak at the school, following testing of close contacts.

Mass testing of students, staff and close contacts was carried out on the school’s campus yesterday.

In a statement, the CRC confirmed it had “a number of confirmed Covid-19 cases” in their school in Clontarf.

After an initial case of Covid-19 was identified at the Clontarf school, a text message was circulated to staff members last Sunday evening to notify them that additional cases had been identified following testing of close contacts, and a public health risk assessment would be undertaken.

The message seen by Independent.ie informed staff that any parent or teacher deemed a close contact of a child who had tested positive had been contacted by the HSE for testing.

“On Thursday, April 1, we facilitated the National Ambulance service to carry out testing on close contacts, staff and students on our campus in Clontarf. We remain in contact with all relevant authorities in this regard,” a CRC spokeswoman said.

“We have been working with all stakeholders throughout the week and we continue to work closely with the HSE and Public Health.

The CRC said they have “consistently advocated” for the early vaccination of all school staff, as their schools “are co-located with our clinical services and frontline healthcare staff”.

“We will continue to raise these issues with the HSE and DES to ensure the safety of all students, clients and staff,” the statement read.

The HSE did not immediately respond to requests for comment by Independent.ie.

