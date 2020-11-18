Out-of-work figure surged past 500,000 last month as jobs market reacted to Covid restrictions

New official figures show the unemployment rate stood at 20.2pc in October when those on the pandemic unemployment payment are taken into account.

The unemployment rate took a worrying jump last month as new restrictions pushed the number of people out of work to over 500,000.

This was significantly higher than the 15.9pc rate in September. There were 394,538 people out of work in September, compared with 501,640 last month, according to the latest Labour Force Survey.

In a statement, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said Covid-19 continued to impact the labour market.

At the end of September, there were just over two-million people at work, according to the Covid-19-adjusted measure of employment, with an employment rate of 61pc.

The following month, the number at work was 1.9m with an employment rate of 57.5pc.

Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe said the figures show Ireland’s labour market continued to bear the fall-out from Covid-19 and the associated public health restrictions in the third quarter this year.

“The rise in the labour force survey unemployment rate to 6.7pc shows the impact of the pandemic on people’s livelihoods,” he said.

“However, the rise in total employment and total hours worked in the economy from the second quarter is evidence of the improvement in economic conditions in the third quarter and shows how resilient Ireland’s labour market is.”

He said the introduction of Level 5 public health restrictions has had a significant and rapid impact on our labour market, with numbers of claimants for the PUP rising to 350,000 in recent weeks.

Irish Independent