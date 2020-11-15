Out of darkness comes light, but shadows remain

Some might say we're not just nearing the end of the year but also the end of our tether. But there is light in the form of America's president-elect, Joe Biden, who shares his birthday this Friday with the late Robert Kennedy - the date falls 48 hours before the anniversary of the assassination of his brother, John F Kennedy.

However the Irish-American dynasty, that saw two other siblings die in plane crashes, this month marks another tragedy - one in which mental illness played a part in more ways than the obvious.

"I don't know what it is that makes eight children shine like a dollar and another one dull," Joe Kennedy said about his daughter Rosemary. "I guess it's the hand of God."

The superstitious might think the third child of Joe and Rose Kennedy was doomed literally before she was born on Friday the 13 during another pandemic, the chaos of the Spanish Flu delaying the doctor.

The nurse urged Rose to squeeze her legs together, pushing the baby's partly exposed head back into the birth canal for two agonising hours and causing her brain damage.

Yet Rosemary was a functioning human being.

What damaged her further was her embarrassed parents hiding her condition not only from others but also from her, adding to her confusion and frustration when she couldn't keep up with her high-achieving siblings. She blossomed in the loving care of Belmont House after President Roosevelt appointed Joe Kennedy ambassador to the UK.

But they were forced back to the USA in November 1940, Joe's known Nazi sympathies and outspoken opinions that "democracy was doomed" ruining his political career. Sending Rosemary into a downward spiral that prompted the disgraced Joe Kennedy to project his failings on to his most vulnerable child by fearing her behaviour would jeopardise his political ambitions for his sons.

Or was it just chilling coincidence that exactly a year later, in November 1941, he took Rosemary to Dr Freeman, praised in the media earlier that year for treating patients who were "problems to their families and nuisances to themselves"? Who strapped the terrified young woman to a table and made her sing God Bless America and recite the Lord's Prayer so he could work out how far to cut away the frontal lobes of her brain.

Rosemary spent the next 64 years in an institution, needing full-time care. She did not see any of her family again until after her father died.

It affected her siblings: JFK as president signed the precursor to the Americans with Disabilities Act, which Ted pushed for as a senator, while Eunice founded the Special Olympics.

Rose claimed not to have known her husband's intentions. She omitted the lobotomy from her memoir, dedicating it to Rosemary "and others like her - retarded in mind but blessed in spirit". Though some might say lacking a compassionate spirit is a greater challenge.

Sunday Independent