Families that heat their homes with oil will miss out on moves to address the cost of living crisis by cutting energy Vat rates.

The Government will today announce plans to cut Vat on electricity and gas to ensure homeowners are not impacted by environmental tax increase.

However, they were unable to secure a deal with the EU to allow them also reduce Vat on home heating oil.

This means the proposed carbon tax increase will mean a 900 litre tank of kerosene will go up by €19.40 next month.

Government leaders agreed on Monday night that Vat on electricity and gas will reduce from 13.5pc to 9pc.

Families are still facing an almost €20 increase in their energy bill next month despite Government commitments to offset carbon tax increases.

But the move could save bill payers €49 a year on electricity and €61 a year on gas and will cost around €75m before the end of the year.

Legislation will have to be passed by the Dáil to clear the way for the Vat cut but it is hoped that it will be signed off by May

People on the fuel allowance are also in line for a €100 once-off payment or three weeks of the benefit as part of the latest measures aimed at reducing energy costs.

A long-promised reduction in public service obligation (PSO) levy on electricity bills, which will save people just under €60 a year, is also expected to come into place in October.

The European Commission agreed last week to allow member states to reduce Vat on electricity and gas.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has written to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe wrote to Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni seeking approval to also reduce Vat on home heating oil.

However, they have not received formal responses and the Government believes the proposal will be rejected due to climate action commitments undertaken by the EU.

Meanwhile, the Government’s moves to cut Vat on household electricity and gas bills will still leave the Exchequer taking more in the tax this year than last year, an analysis has shown.

Calculations by price comparison site Bonkers.ie show the average household with a gas and electricity supply paid €238 in Vat last year.

If the rate stays at 13.5pc the Vat element of the bills will surge to €400 this year.

If it is cut to 9pc the average household with gas and electricity will still pay €272, Bonkers.ie has calculated.

This is €34 more than last year, based at the price of gas and electricity from six of the main energy suppliers in Ireland. Some energy providers have doubled their prices since the end of last year, with others increasing charges by as much as 40pc.

Daragh Cassidy, of Bonkers.ie, said: “Gas and electricity prices have sky-rocketed over the past 18 months. .

“Like all consumer goods and services, Vat is levied on the net price. So as the unit price of gas and electricity has shot up, the Government’s tax take has increased too.”

Consumers are reeling after eight energy providers announced price hikes already this year. It comes after 35 separate price rise announcements this year. It means the average household’s annual electricity bill is due to go from €1,100 last year to €1,900 this year.

The average residential gas bill is set to jump from €800 a year to €1,900 for this year.

Mr Cassidy said: “This means even if the Government reduces Vat to 9pc, households will still be paying around €272 a year in Vat to the Government.”

He added the Government’s €200 energy credit also does need to be taken into account. This is being paid from this month.

There is currently no proposed reduction to the tax on home-heating oil which has shot up in price by around 127pc over the past year, Mr Cassidy said.