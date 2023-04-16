‘Our twins are a dream come true, and I don’t use those words lightly’ – actress Jenny Dixon on her joy after years of fertility treatment

‘Fair City’ actress and her husband Tom Neville are settling in after bringing their little girls home

Former Fair City star Jenny Dixon is overjoyed at finally being able to bring her “miracle” twin daughters home.

She gave birth to Bella Sky and Capri Luca last February, but the infants needed neonatal care at the Rotunda Hospital, Dublin, until they were allowed home in recent days.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent this weekend about her three years of fertility struggles, loss and disappointment, she said the pain of not being able to conceive had been both “physical and emotional”.

“You kind of get to a point where you surrender to fate. There wasn’t one particular ‘low point’.

“It was a continual series of days and meetings with specialists and family being on board and being excited and then being disappointed,” she said.

Jenny Dixon and Tom Neville at home with their twin girls. Photo: Mark Condren

“And then just tension in all relationships. I had acting going on, I had marriage, I had family and friends. I had all these beautiful relationships and I had this huge journey that people didn’t know about.”

The actress, who played Kerri-Ann Bishop in the RTÉ drama series, said she heard hurtful comments from people who “should have known better. I found there are different categories of people. You could be at a party and people would innocently say, ‘Ah, sure you’ll have loads of kids yourself one day’,” she said.

“If it’s said by someone in a demographic that you know is just heartfelt and innocent it doesn’t hit the same way. But there have been other times where you just feel that person should know better.

“They should know not to say, ‘I bet you are pregnant’, even though I wasn’t. When I heard comments like that, I just had to say to myself, ‘OK. Stay calm, Jennifer’.”

She also described how husband Tom Neville, a former Fine Gael TD, dreamed he would one day become a father to twin girls.

“He told me it was a very vivid dream and they were running around the garden and every detail stayed with him. He woke up just before he saw his wife,” she said.

“So when we were getting the scan done at seven weeks and they told us there were two babies, his head fell into his hands. Before we had the gender reveal party, he told me, ‘I know they are girls — I have seen them’.”

Jenny Dixon and Tom Neville with their twin baby girls, Bella and Capri. Photo: Mark Condren

On the big day of the twins’ arrival, Tom warned hospital staff he didn’t want to see the birth, for fear he would faint.

“Tom had briefed the medical team two months in advance. He said he wouldn’t look at the birth. He told them, ‘I need to be behind the curtain. I can’t hold anything. I can’t be of any assistance.’ He was afraid he would cause more work if he needed to be picked up off the floor.

“He didn’t want to be a hindrance to the process, but when it came to it, he was far from that.

“I said, ‘Look Tom, I might choose to lower the curtain and have a look’, and he said, ‘You’re into all that science stuff. That’s not for me’.

“I said, ‘No, it’s more than just science, I might choose to look’. And he just said, ‘Don’t be offended if I don’t, OK?’

“On the day, he completely changed. He didn’t lift his gaze.”

The arrival of their daughters, she said, is “a dream come true. And I don’t use those words lightly.”