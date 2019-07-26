Outside the Hyde and Seek crèche on Dublin's Tolka Road, a mother emerged in floods of tears following a meeting with staff.

Outside the Hyde and Seek crèche on Dublin's Tolka Road, a mother emerged in floods of tears following a meeting with staff.

'Our trust has been betrayed' - concerned families call for an explanation following damning exposé

She did not want to say anything publicly about what had happened.

A notice that was tacked to the door advised that this was 'Beach Week' and the children would be making homemade kites and Hawaiian grass skirts and leis. But that was before the RTÉ revelations.

In a statement, a group of parents affected said that around 35 of them had met and are 'devastated'.

They had trusted the crèche to provide proper standards of care but this trust "was badly misplaced", they said.

"Our trust has been betrayed. We call on all parties concerned to immediately address how this happened, and to credibly explain how they will make amends," the statement said.

At the crèche on Tolka Road, a woman emerged having collected her two children.

Despite having watched the programme, which was 'very upsetting', she said that she had to leave them in as usual, in order to be able to go to work.

Though she finds the facility "a bit claustrophobic" she believes "the staff are good".

Another mother, Moran Yitshak Aikalay, told RTÉ that her son had got nervous and anxious since being enrolled in one of the Hyde and Seek crèches.

"One of the symptoms I saw is that he wouldn't want to go to sleep," she said.

"Maybe if I heard a mum talking like I talk now, maybe I would have listened to my gut and done something because I felt something was wrong.

"I felt my son's behaviour change and I told my wife a few times this past three months that something was different."

She called on the authorities to investigate the issues raised in the 'RTÉ Investigates' documentary.

Irish Independent