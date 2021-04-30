Hoteliers are over the moon as plans to reopen the hospitality sector in June has already triggered a new wave of bookings for staycations.

The Government announced last night that hotels, guesthouses and bed and breakfasts and self-catering facilities can reopen on June 2 with all pubs and restaurants allowed to serve both food and alcohol outdoors on June 7.

The announcement came as a pleasant surprise to John O’Flynn, General Manager of the Fota Island Resort and Spa in Cork.

“I was a small bit taken aback,” he told the Irish Independent last night.

“Our staff are just ecstatic and everybody is in a celebratory mood. We just can’t wait – it’s like the countdown to Christmas,” he said.

Even before Taoiseach Micheál Martin formally confirmed the easing of restrictions, Mr O’Flynn said the phones started ringing off the hook on Wednesday night amid speculation over the impending roadmap to reopening.

“There was a phenomenal pick-up in calls and bookings,” he said.

“People just can’t wait to get out of lockdown, there is such a demand. If we could open tonight we’d be full,” he said of the luxury family resort.

Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, owner of Fitzgeralds Woodlands House Hotel and Spa in Adare, Co Limerick, said it also received a surge in booking queries yesterday in anticipation of the announcement.

“All of a sudden there is a sudden spike, it’s almost as if people psychologically have their bags packed.”

“Suddenly there is a lot of interest in June,” she said.

Ms Fitzgerald, who is also president of the Irish Hotels Federation, said while many members in coastal areas are already booked up for the busy months of July and August, the occupancy rate for urban hotels is still comparatively low.

“As it stands now only one in five urban hotels are booked for July and August,” she said.

But she hopes that will change now that the green light has been given for the resumption of hospitality.

