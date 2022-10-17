‘Our rock’ - Robbie Keane pays tribute to his mother Anne following her death

Former Irish International Robbie Keane has paid tribute to his “wonderful mother” Anne as he announced her death.

Robbie, in a tribute to his late mother on social media, said she was “our rock”.

Anne was predeceased by his father Robbie Snr, who passed away in 2003 at the age of 50.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you of my beloved mother Anne’s passing. My wonderful mother was our rock. She adored her children and grandchildren and was the most generous and selfless person I’ve ever met. She had an infectious sense of humour and constantly put smiles on our faces,” Robbie said on Instagram.

“You always wondered where I got my resilience from but after seeing your determination and fight despite everything that was thrown at you in life, and especially the past few weeks, I know it was from you mum, you were always so strong, a true warrior,” Keane said.

The former Liverpool and Spurs striker said “words can't adequately express how lucky we were to have a mum like you”.

“Thank you for all of the love, laughter and memories which I will cherish forever. I am heartbroken to say goodbye but I know that dad will be waiting for you with open arms and that you will both continue to guide us all from above. Rest in peace mum. I will love and miss you always,” Robbie said.

Dimitar Berbatov, Patrick Kluivert, Celtic FC and Ally McCoist were among the hundreds of well wishers who expressed their condolences to Robbie and his family online after the news of his mother’s death.



