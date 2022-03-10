Our petrol pump survey reveals wide variation in fuel price changes since yesterday despite cut in excise duty

Motorists would be forgiven for scratching their heads in confusion at their local forecourts today.

The Government’s removal of excise duty barely put a dent in some fuel prices and in two cases, the price was actually higher today even though the duty was taken off at midnight on Wednesday.

The duty on petrol was cut by 20c a litre and on diesel by 15c.

A trawl of local forecourts in residential areas in North County Dublin on Wednesday and Thursday found wide variations in prices for petrol and diesel.

The Texaco forecourt in Skerries was selling both petrol and diesel for an even €2 a litre yesterday – the cheapest of six forecourts in neighbouring communities surveyed on Wednesday.

But that all changed on Thursday when the price for petrol rose by almost five cent to 204.9 and the price for diesel shot up by almost 15 cent to 214.9.

In nearby Donabate, a litre of petrol at the Maxol forecourt was selling for 204.9 a litre and 209.9 a litre for diesel. By today the price dropped by 10 cent a litre for petrol to 194.9 and 199.9 a litre for diesel.

In Malahide, the Circle K forecourt was selling its regular petrol for 204.9c a litre and 213.9c a litre for premium petrol on Wednesday. A litre of regular diesel was selling for 214.9 and premium diesel was selling for 223.9 a litre.

But by Thursday, the price dropped by nine cent a litre to 195.9 for regular petrol and 204.9 for premium petrol.

Prices for diesel dropped by 33c a litre for regular diesel to 181.9 a litre and 190.9 a litre for premium diesel.

In neighbouring Portmarnock, the local Texaco forecourt was selling both petrol and diesel for 205.9 a litre on Wednesday.

By today the price for a litre of petrol dropped by 13c to 192.9 a litre while the price of diesel dropped by six cent a litre to 199.9.

In the next village over in Baldoyle, the local Maxol forecourt was selling a litre of petrol for 204.9 and a litre of diesel for 209.9.

By Thursday the price for a litre of petrol dropped by 12 cent a litre to 192.9 while the price of diesel dropped by 10c a litre to 199.9 a litre.

The Top forecourt at the busy Blake’s Cross intersection in Lusk was selling a litre of petrol for 204.9 and diesel for 209.9 on Wednesday.

By Thursday the price for a litre of petrol actually increased by three cent a litre to 207.9 while the price of a litre of diesel fell by 7c a litre to 202.9.