‘Our hearts are shattered,’ says Elaine Crowley after death of her nephew

TV presenter Elaine Crowley has said her family’s “our hearts are shattered” following the tragic death of her nephew Ultan after a “short battle with cancer”.

The star confirmed the devastating news on Instagram alongside a beautiful tribute to the young boy who had “touched the lives of everyone he encountered with joy”.

“The best job I’ve ever had is being this bright, beautiful, bonkers boy’s Auntie Dumbass,” she wrote alongside a picture of Ultan with one of his pets.

“Ultan showed such bravery and kindness all during his short battle with cancer. He was the best son, brother, nephew and friend, and touched the lives of everyone he encountered with joy and was absolutely hilarious too.”

His family has launched a fundraiser in his honour following his heart-breaking death.

Elaine revealed that funds raised would be donated to Animal Help Kerry.

“He adored animals, especially his beloved cats Mrs Creeper and Chorizo El Gato, so with that in mind we want to raise as much as possible to help out the furry friends he so adored.

"Please donate if you can, any amount means so much. Animal Help Kerry. Thank you.

“Our hearts are shattered,” Elaine concluded.

Ultan Crowley Claydon, from Doneraile, Co Cork, was described as a smart and funny breath of life. His death notice said he died on Sunday surrounded by his mum, brothers, his two cats and close family members.

