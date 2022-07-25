A two-year-old girl has died after a tragic paddling pool accident last week.

Little Hannah Kealy, from Cremorgan, Timahoe, Co Laois, was playing in the pool when the accident occurred close to her home on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and Hannah was taken by ambulance to Temple Street Children’s University Hospital in Dublin where medical teams worked desperately to keep her alive.

But she died on Sunday surrounded by her parents Marie and Denis and sister Ella.

The tight-knit Laois community of Timahoe and Stradbally has been left devastated by her death and the circumstances surrounding it.

Tributes were paid to the family at a meeting of Laois County Council yesterday.

As a mark of respect to the grieving family, GAA activity in the Timahoe and St Joseph’s clubs was cancelled over the weekend.

Commenting on the tragedy, gardaí issued a statement, saying: “Gardaí attended the scene of an incident at a house in Stradbally, Co Laois, on Wednesday at approximately 10.30am.

“A two-year-old girl was removed from the scene to Portlaoise General Hospital for treatment and was later transferred to Crumlin Hospital and then Temple Street Hospital where she passed away on Sunday, July 24.

“A file will be prepared for the coroner’s court,” the statement added.

In tribute, Cloneen Hurling Club said: “Our heartfelt

condolences to Marie, Denis and the Cahill and Kealy families on the very sad passing

of Hannah.

“Our hearts are broken for you all and you are in our thoughts at this very sad time.

“Rest in peace beautiful Hannah,” it added.

Hannah is also survived by her grandparents Margaret and John Cahill and Margaret and Tom Kealy along with dog Ruben, aunts and uncles, Sharon, Orlaith, Brian, Kelley, Aisling, Liz and Stephen, cousins Shauna, Eve, Darragh and Conor.

Her funeral details are yet to be announced.