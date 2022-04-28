‘Our hearts are broken as we try to come to terms with the terrible news of the sudden passing of Aoibhe’ – community to hold candlelit vigil

A Co Monaghan community will come together tomorrow night for a candlelit vigil following the death of a 14-year-old schoolgirl in a tragic accident.

The girl who died on Wednesday was named locally as Aoibhe Byrne from Carrickmacross.

Warm tributes have been paid to her.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Noel Keelan said the whole community is numbed with shock.

He said: "She was a lovely girl, and very involved in the local GAA and sports clubs. Everyone is just in shock. We will all wrap ourselves around the family now in their time of need.”

Ms Byrne attended Colaiste Dun an Ri in Co Cavan and was a talented sportsperson.

A death notice posted on Rip.ie read: “Aoibhe's death brings an indescribable grief to her heartbroken family, she is loved beyond words and will be forever missed.”

Ms Byrne played GAA with Magheracloone Mitchells, basketball with Carrick Cruisers and soccer with Carrick Rovers AFC

Tributes have been paid on social media to the 14-year-old following her death.

In a post on Facebook, Carrick Rovers AFC said: “Carrick Rovers AFC would like to extend its deepest condolences to the family on sudden and tragic loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this sad time. May she Rest In Peace.”

Magheracloone Mitchells GAA club said: “In light of the tragic news we received yesterday evening, all club activities are suspended until further notice as a mark of respect.”

This evening, the club said: “In memory of our beautiful Aoibhe, Magheracloone Mitchells men's and ladies club are holding a candlelight vigil tomorrow evening from 6pm to 9pm at the pitch.

“We wish to extend an invitation to our community, wider community and all Aoibhe's family, friends and sports clubs to join us tomorrow evening to remember Aoibhe.

“A book of condolences will also be open.

“Our hearts are broken as we try to come to terms with the terrible news of the sudden passing of Aoibhe.

“Aoibhe was a member of our U16 girls team and started playing with the club at U10 level. She was always smiling and always having the craic. Her bubbly personality will be remembered for all eternity.

“We offer our sincerest sympathies to Gary, Olivia, Oisín, Saoirse, Caolan, Gary Óg and all of Aoibhe's extended family, friends and team mates. You are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time

“Sleep well Aoibhe pet, shine bright on us all.”