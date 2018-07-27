Television presenter Alan Hughes and husband Karl Broderick paid an emotional tribute to his friend Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp, who died tragically in the wildfires in Greece.

'Our hearts are breaking for Zoe' - TV3 star Alan Hughes in tribute to tragic newlywed

The couple were guests at Mr O'Callaghan-Westropp's wedding last week to Zoe Holohan, who remains in hospital in Athens. The Department of Foreign Affairs has begun to organise the return of Mr O'Callaghan-Westropp's remains.

Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp with his wife Zoe Holohan

Posting online yesterday, Mr Hughes and Mr Broderick said: "It felt odd to take to social media up to now, but it feels equally odd not to acknowledge and pay tribute to our lovely friend Zoe and her lovely husband Brian, who tragically lost his life in Greece.

"A friendly, warm guy, ready with open arms for a bear hug, he was a gentleman. We can't believe it was this day last week that we shared in their beautiful wedding," they wrote.

"Our hearts are breaking for Zoe, who's such a beautiful person...and indeed Brian's mother, their family and friends…Alan and Karl xxx."

Family friend Fr Shay Casey, chaplain of Athlone Institute of Technology, told RTÉ's 'Morning Ireland' that Mr O'Callaghan-Westropp was a "very generous soul" who was never slow to help anyone in need.

Newlyweds Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp and Zoe Holohan

Fr Casey revealed Mr O'Callaghan-Westropp's mother, Rosemary, has flown to Athens in the hope of bringing her son's remains home to be buried in Killaloe, Co Clare. He also revealed this is not the first time tragedy has struck the family.

Mr O'Callaghan-Westropp's mother lost her only other son, Colin, in a motorcycle crash in 1997, when he was only 21, while her husband died while the boys were quite young.

