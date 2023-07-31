'Our hands are tied when it comes to properly policing crime and thuggery in the city' - gardaí on what it will take to clean up Dublin's inner city
After the attack on American tourist Stephen Termini, there have been renewed calls for increased patrols, but disillusioned gardaí claim their hands are tied on tackling thugs with little fear or respect. John Meagher reports
The headline in the New York Post was stark: “NY dad brutally attacked by teens on dream trip to Ireland, may lose one of his eyes.”