'Our hands are tied when it comes to properly policing crime and thuggery in the city' - gardaí on what it will take to clean up Dublin's inner city

After the attack on American tourist Stephen Termini, there have been renewed calls for increased patrols, but disillusioned gardaí claim their hands are tied on tackling thugs with little fear or respect. John Meagher reports

Gardaí out on patrol on Talbot Street in Dublin's north inner city. Photo by Stephen Collins

John Meagher Today at 06:30