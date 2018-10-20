A mother-of-four is calling on the Minister for Health for better mental health services after revealing her ten-year-old son is repeatedly trying to take his own life.

A mother-of-four is calling on the Minister for Health for better mental health services after revealing her ten-year-old son is repeatedly trying to take his own life.

'Our family is broken' - desperate mother writes to Health Minister for help with son (10) who is self-harming

Jennifer Hurley (29) from Cork wrote to Simon Harris outlining the struggles she is facing with her 10-year-old son Séan.

Speaking on the Neil Prendeville show on Cork’s RedFM 104-106, Jennifer said that Séan was diagnosed with autism at the age of six and was recently diagnosed with a sensory processing disorder.

The young mother-of-four said that her son is regressing everyday and has attempted suicide on many occasions.

"He threw himself out in front of a car two weeks ago. He said he did it because he was hungry. He doesn't understand. He's not coping with the demands of his life. That was the way he expresses himself," Jennifer told Neil Prendeville.

"He told his teacher he's going to stab himself in the head, or he's going to stab himself in the arm. He had a meltdown last week and he said he was going to throw himself out his bedroom window. I was out in the front garden rocking my one-year-old son in his buggy looking up to make sure Séan didn't throw himself out.

"Every night I go to bed worried if he's going to be alive the next morning. I have to wait for him to settle down in his room. It was 4am this morning before he eventually settled down. He'd be walking up and down the floors hitting himself. He's constantly self-harming. He hits his head off the wall and he makes himself dizzy. He also threatened to burn the house down with all of us inside it."

Jennifer said she worries for her son's future and fears she won't be able to stop him as he becomes older.

"When he was younger I could put him into his cot to keep him safe. He's bigger now and I can't do that. He has hit me, he doesn't realise his own strength. He has never hit his siblings thank God, but even when he plays with them he can be quite rough.

"He is vocal about how he feels but he can't rationalise his feelings."

Earlier this week, Jennifer wrote a letter to Minister for Health Simon Harris calling on him to improve mental health services in the country.

"I probably won't get a response but I needed to get the word out there. I'm not the only mother sitting at home concerned for my son about this. I'm afraid to go to sleep because I don't know what's going to happen to him."

She said that Séan does receive therapy from the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) but that it isn't enough to stop Séan from regressing further.

"He has counselling sessions but he's still very hard to manage. He's constantly angry and screaming that he doesn't want to be here.

"I don't want my son to be the example that something bad happened to him and it makes the Government take action.

Jennifer said that Séan is on two different types of medication to help him sleep and to calm him down.

"They're only numbing the problem. It's going to get worse, it's not going to get any better. He needs proper help expressing himself. He's shutting down.

"I've enquired about home-schooling because he's not responding well to school. He needs a break.

"His needs were neglected after he was diagnosed with autism at the age of six. He's crying out for help. Our family is broken. It shatters us to look at him and see that he's getting worse.

"Broken children end up being broken adults, if they make it to adulthood. The mental health system is neglecting my son and I feel like I'm failing my son."

Independent.ie has contacted Simon Harris and the HSE for comment.

