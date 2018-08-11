The family of a GAA player who died from serious head injuries a year ago has appealed for anyone with information about the night of his death to come forward.

'Our family is broken and can never be fixed' - family of GAA player who died of head injuries appeals for information

Joseph Deacy (21), of St. Albans in England, was discovered outside a house at Gortnasillagh, Swinford, Co Mayo at around 6.00am on Saturday, August 13, 2017.

An inquest found that a "significant head wound" was the cause of his death.

A murder probe was launched and two men arrested in connection with the incident were released without charge.

A memorial mass, wreath laying and match will be held in Joseph's honour tomorrow

On the anniversary of his tragic death, the family has insisted that "someone knows what happened" and is pleading for people with information to get in touch.

Tomorrow, a football match between is being held at Swinford Community Centre at 2.30pm in Joseph's honour.

St Colmcille's will play 'Hammers GAA', a team comprising of Joseph's family and friends.

"This match is being held in memory of our dearly beloved cousin Joe Deacy who was cruelly taken from us 1 year ago with no explanation," his cousin said.

Joseph Deacy was found dead in Mayo. Pics from St Colmcille's/Facebook

"Our family is broken and can never be fixed but we need answers. People living in Mayo, a place Joe called home, know what happened to him.

"If you have ever lost someone you love you will know the unbearable pain and suffering we feel every day. Now all we want is justice for our innocent, kind-hearted cousin who we loved and adored so so much.

"At this match and as we lay flowers at the house where Joe was found, we plead for any knowledge that could possibly assist the gardai in their ongoing investigation into Joe’s death. If you have any information, the Deacy family urge you to contact them immediately."

The family has also shared new pictures of Joe in the hope that it will help people to come forward with any information.

Crimestoppers launched an appeal for information into Joseph's death earlier this year.

