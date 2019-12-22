'Our family are so overwhelmed with the support' - Fundraising page for Donegal nurse killed in Australia raises €65k in one day

A fundraiser set up to assist the families of a ‘horrific’ car accident in Australia which killed a young Irish nurse has raised over €65,000 in less than 24 hours.

Mary Ellen Molloy (26) from Ardara in Co Donegal was killed when a tree fell on a taxi she was travelling in with two of her fellow nurses.

Ms Molloy died instantly in the freak accident on Friday in Melbourne.

Another Irish woman who was also travelling in the taxi, was injured and now requires surgery.

A third Irish woman was in the car and was unharmed.

The three women were a part of St Kevin’s GAA Club in Melbourne and a fundraiser set up to “assist the families in this heartbreaking time” has raised over €65,000 of its €75,000 goal.

Ms Molloy's brother, John Ross Molloy thanked the public for their support.

“It's absolutely incredible, the generosity of people,” he told Independent.ie.

“Our family are so overwhelmed at all the support and very thankful to St Kevin's GAA club Melbourne for setting it up.”

The GoFundMe fundraiser states that the three women were “close friends”.

“We are setting up this page to assist the families in this heartbreaking time,” it reads.

“The funds will go towards supporting the families and to help alleviate the financial pressure.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the girls and their families.”

A spokesperson for Ardara GAA Club also posted a message of sympathy on the club's Facebook page.

The statement says: "We awaken today as a Parish, numbed by the news from Australia of the death of Mary Ellen Molloy in Melbourne yesterday evening. Mary Ellen was a beautiful girl with a permanent smile who lit up every room she walked into.

"Her love for her family was always so evident whenever they were together, and we can only imagine the grief that Terence, Angela, John Ross, Karl Joseph and the Molloy and Gillespie families are feeling at this time.

"As a community, we have lost yet another shining light and as ever, we will do whatever we can to assist them at this terrible time. God Bless everyone who knew and loved the beautiful girl from Edergole. God Rest you Mary Ellen x."

