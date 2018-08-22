A lucky family from Co Donegal are celebrating today as they collected their €500,000 EuroMillions prize at the National Lottery headquarters.

'Our children will have the best possible start in life' - Donegal family 'in disbelief' over €500k Lotto prize

The family, who won their prize in last Friday’s EuroMillions Plus draw, said they are still in disbelief at their good fortune.

“It just doesn’t feel real, even now as we’re sat here in the winners’ room," said the dad, who wishes to remain anonymous.

“We heard about the EuroMillions win in Donegal on Saturday morning so we hopefully checked our tickets on the National Lottery App but we never believed in a million years it would be us. It’s absolutely insane.”

The winning Normal Play ticket was purchased on the day of the draw at Oldtown Stores in Oldtown in Letterkenny.

Discussing their plans for their EuroMillions winnings, the family say that they plan on paying off their mortgage and the majority of the money left over will be set aside for their children’s futures.

“It’s an incredible prize which will make a huge difference to our family. We’re looking forward to being mortgage free but most importantly, the win means that our children will have the best possible start in life,” said the delighted dad.

Meanwhile, the National Lottery has again appealed for all Lotto players in Co Donegal to check their tickets as the deadline for a €30,094 prize, won on 9th June expires on Friday 7th September.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw at Byrne’s Foodstore in Kilcar in Co Donegal.

The winning Lotto numbers for the draw on Saturday 9th June were 11, 12, 19, 27, 30, 38 and the Bonus 16.

Online Editors