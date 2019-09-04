THE family of murdered teen Raonaid Murray (17) have called on her killer to "do the right thing and confess your crime" on the 20th anniversary of her death.

THE family of murdered teen Raonaid Murray (17) have called on her killer to "do the right thing and confess your crime" on the 20th anniversary of her death.

'Our beautiful child died on the pavement' - Raonaid Murray's family appeal for help to catch her killer on 20th anniversary of teen's murder

Raonaid's murder remains unsolved 20 years after her death near her Dublin home, with no prime suspect or motives identified.

Her family, together with An Garda Siochana, has called on members of the public to come forward with information.

The teenager was last seen at 11.20pm on Friday, September 3, 1999 on her way home from Dún Laoghaire town centre.

She was found dead just over an hour later in Silchester Crescent in Glenageary, less than 500 yards away from her home.

A widespread garda murder investigation followed her death, with over 8,000 people interviewed and hundreds of suspects identified.

Her father Jim Murray issued a heartbreaking appeal for her killer to come forward, this morning.

"Our beautiful child died on the pavement, with no loving, caring person there to help her, comfort her," he said.

"Raonaid's killer is free. That freedom mocks what should have been Raonaid's life, and mocks the horror of her death.

"To her killer we say, come out from the shadows and own up to what you have done. Do the right thing and confess your crime," he said.

The funeral of Raonaid Murray at St Joseph's Church, Glasthule. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

"To us, her awful death is still vivid in our minds and we feel the pain of her loss every day."

As there is no prime suspect in the case, a statement from the gardaí issued this morning said that this has meant that no prime motive has been identified in the case.

"We ask anyone who may have undisclosed information to come forward to the gardaí," Mr Murray added.

"Help us find Raonaid's murderer. Time has not lessened our sense of grief and loss except it's deeper, and more profound.

The laneway where Raonaid Murray was murdered. Photo: Gerry Mooney

"Raonaid died alone and frightened, her killer is free. For Raonaid's sake, help find her murderer and get her the justice she deserves."

"In over 3,400 witness statements there is not one word of enmity towards Raonaid,"a garda statement read.

"Many who were then Raonaid’s age are now parents themselves with children, some of which would now be close to Raonaid’s age, and we would ask them to reflect now with the benefit of maturity and hindsight on any information which may be of assistance to the investigation."

"If any person has any information which could assist in identifying a motive for the murder of Raonaid and/or if any person has any doubts about the veracity of an alibi already provided, we would appeal for your immediate assistance," the statement adds.

"You may be unknowingly shielding a killer."

Raonaid Murray

The investigation into Raonaid's murder has continued for two decades and fortnightly conferences are held at the incident room in Dun Laoghaire Garda Station led by the senior management team, as well as a full team of detectives.

Since her death, 200 suspects have been identified and 14 arrests have been made in relation to the case, 11 in relation to the murder and three for withholding information in relation to the case.

Gardaí will now re-examine enquiries from over 5,000 questionnaires which were completed through checkpoints, house-to-house enquiries and licensed premises during the course of the original investigation.

The Serious Crime Review Team will also re-examine relevant forensic objects, individual enquiries, review all suspects and CCTV footage. Gardaí will also review all composite sketches and photo fits in relation to the case.

