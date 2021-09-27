Our 6ft-wide home: Couple’s mortgage-free life on a Lough Erne barge

A young couple have taken the plunge with their first home after saving up to buy a narrowboat instead of a traditional bricks-and-mortar house.

Sophie Durand (22) and Josh Boyd (23), both from Armagh, are living the quiet life on Lough Erne mortgage-free and — hopefully — leak-free.

They now call Lough Erne in Co Fermanagh their home after developing a passion for a slower way of life as students.

Their interest in small living, a social movement in which people choose to downsize the space they live in, simplify, and live with less, led them to purchase their narrowboat Qisma after they finished university.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Sophie said; “We met in high school and were both interested in CGI and special effects. We ended up going to the same university in Stoke-on-Trent. We’ve been together for almost seven years.

“Stoke-on-Trent is very famous for narrowboats and we lived beside a canal. We walked along it every day for work and seeing the narrowboats go past when you’re on the bridge is a lovely idea.

“A close friend of ours from America bought a really cheap boat to live on during his uni years. We told him he was an idiot who would get frostbite, but we started to get curious and looked up videos of people living on them. It became our fascination for three or four years,” she said.

Josh, who is from the Loughgall area, and Sophie, from just outside Richhill, both work in marketing — Sophie works from home on their narrowboat while Josh works locally.

They also have new side businesses — Sophie started Econabee with her mum, selling reusable, handmade eco products and Josh set up a beard care business called Cosy Beard, selling beard balms and oils.

In their spare time, they are busy promoting their new way of life on social media platform TikTok, where they have 5,000 followers.

Their jobs helped them raise the £53,000 they needed to buy the boat after spotting it on boating website Apollo Duck following a long search.

“We saved money through working during uni, we made money through our respective businesses and also I had a marketing freelance job that helped me generate income during lockdown when businesses were trying to adapt,” said Sophie. “We used money we saved from when we were children that we were going to use for a car or a home,”

The couple don’t have a mortgage and pay mooring fees of £140 a month, which includes metered electricity.

“When we’re cruising, we’re off-grid so we use our diesel engine which also heats up and provides electricity for the boat when we’re not moored up properly. If you want to cruise around you can do so for free as long as you don’t stay in a public area for more than 48 hours.”

While they are moored permanently for their first year of owning a narrowboat, Sophie said they’re looking forward to further exploring once they’re a bit more comfortable.

“We’d love to head down towards the Shannon and travel around some more of the waterways in Ireland,” she said.

They have now been living on Qisma, an Arabic word meaning fate or destiny, for almost two months. However, Sophie warned that the narrowboat way of life isn’t for everyone.

“The eco part of it, being sustainable, was important to us but so was small-living. When Covid hit, we had to pack up all our possessions in a car and we managed to fit everything in and it wasn’t even full. I haven’t bought first-hand clothes for three years — that’s our way of living, we just don’t want to consume,” she said.

“With narrowboat living, you have to really think about what you put into the environment. Our water waste is in the environment so we don’t use bleach. Waterways Ireland want to encourage people to keep the water clean and your average anti-bac is harmful. We don’t use washing-up liquid to wash dishes, we use a bar of soap.

“To live on a narrowboat, you also have to think seriously about space,” Sophie added. “If you walked on Qisma you’d find she’s very small, only 6ft wide but 60ft long, so the space is distributed differently. Many people like to hoard and have big garages or gardens but on a narrowboat you can’t do that.”

Despite the concerns raised by others about the coming cold months, Sophie said she and Josh aren’t worried about winter after giving one of their heat sources a dry run. “We’ve just heated up the wood-fired stove for the first time and it was so cosy but also boiling — the narrowboat heats up so quickly. Once we did that, I realised winter wouldn’t be so bad along with our central heating,” she said.

You can follow the couple at @cruisingqisma