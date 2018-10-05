Ouch: Another golf fan struck on head with wayward shot

A golf fan has been hit on the head by a wayward shot just days after a woman was seriously injured at the Ryder Cup.

The spectator was pictured bleeding from a head wound after the incident at Kingsbarns in Fife, Scotland, on the first day of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

She was hit by a shot from defending champion Tyrrell Hatton, who watched on as the woman was treated by medical staff.

Hatton spoke to the woman when she returned to her feet and she was later seen walking to a buggy and smiling as she was taken to the course medical centre.

It comes less than a week after Corine Remande suffered a serious eye injury when she was struck by a tee shot from American Brooks Koepka during the opening session of the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National near Paris.

Ms Remande said later she'd been told by doctors she had lost the sight in her right eye.

