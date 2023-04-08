Organisers of traditional Ukrainian Easter fair in Dublin hope it can ‘bring communities together’

Ukrainian national Olena Korniiets pictured with traditional Ukraine dolls and decorated Easter eggs which will be part of the Yarmarok Ukrainian Easter fair taking place at Clontarf Rugby Club. Picture: Gerry Mooney

Organisers of a traditional Ukrainian Easter fair that will be held in Ireland for this first time today, hope it can help displaced feel more at home.

The ‘Yarmarok’ fair dates back centuries and it was first established as way for people from Ukrainian towns and the countryside to exchange goods and share information.

Artisans, farmers, bakers and milliners would sell their wares, while it was also an unofficial match-making festival for young people.

Nowadays, Yarmarok is held a “couple of times a year” depending on the region, said Olena Korniiets who is one of the organisers of the first Irish fair. The event is being hosted at Clontarf Rugby Club, Dublin, this afternoon between 12 and 5pm and it is free to attend.

Ms Korniiets is originally from Chernihiv, in northern Ukraine, but she moved to Ireland 23 years ago and lives in Dublin with her family.

Like in many other religions, Easter is very significant to followers of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and Yarmarok plays an important role in the Easter preparations.

In the run up to the holy festival, devoted followers will fast and give up certain foods for 48 days before the Feast of Pascha, which falls on Sunday, April 16, this year.

A big part of the Easter festival is Paska, or Easter bread. It is a semi-sweet bread and tradition dictates that everyone must stay quiet while it is baking in the oven.

Every year Ukrainian people spend this week collecting items for their Easter basket which is blessed on Pascha morning. Items placed in the basket include Paska bread, meat, cheese, salt and pysanka – elaborately decorated hard-boiled eggs that are also a national symbol.

Since the Russian invasion last year, some 75,000 Ukrainian citizens have been forced to relocate in Ireland. Many have been placed in hotels or other temporary accommodation and they do not have the equipment needed to prepare for Easter, Ms Korniiets said.

Many of those who have been displaced by the war are also feeling isolated and Ms Korniiets hopes Yarmarok Dublin will give them a chance to communicate with fellow Ukrainians and members of the Irish public.

“The fair is for Ukrainians who can’t make Paska, who can’t make Easter eggs, they don’t even have good news. Some of them are not on Facebook, they’re not using groups, and they don’t have much communication. Especially elderly people,” she told Independent.ie.

“We’re doing the fair for displaced people but also for Irish people. We’ve advertised it on Eventbrite and Irish people are really interested in the arts and crafts. Normally, they know about the war in Ukraine and the displaced people, but this will be chance to see more about our country and culture. And Ukrainian people will have a chance to buy everything for the Easter basket for next Sunday.

“Our plan is to integrate those people in the Irish community because not everyone will move back to Ukraine. Irish people will have to know about Ukrainian traditions because they’re going to be living next to Ukrainian people,” she added.

Yarmarok Dublin will see up to 50 stalls selling items including pysanka eggs, traditional Motanka dolls, and korovai or ‘occasion bread’ which is often gifted to wish someone luck at special events.

There will also be classes where people can learn about the vyshyvanka, traditional Ukrainian embroidery, and how to make their own pysanka. Ms Korniiets said those keen to learn about the Easter eggs should book in advance as it is expected to be very popular.

Yamarok Dublin will be held at Clontarf Rugby Club from noon until 5pm today