Ordinary people have ‘paid a high price’ for EU neglect of cultural policy – President Higgins

President Michael Higgins has warned Europe’s leaders that neglecting cultural issues - and focusing entirely on economics and the market - have cost ordinary citizens dearly.

On the second day of his state visit to Austria, President Higgins warned that many cultural issues have been badly neglected by the European Union often allowing demagogues and their poor rhetoric to make too much progress.

In a wide-ranging speech on the importance of a new EU cultural policy at Vienna University, President Higgins warned that neglect of language had also fuelled the kind of aggressive talk surrounding the war in Ukraine.

The President argued that culture and the arts were now needed more than ever in the wake of the Covid 19 pandemic which had been succeeded by war in Europe. He again urged an immediate return to diplomacy to deliver a ceasefire and negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

President Higgins said it was wrong of the EU to leave the development of cultural policy mainly in the hands of member governments. He said this meant old nationalistic prejudices and other bugbears risked persisting.

He also urged more spending on arts and culture to improve day-to-day life.

“Spending on culture is investment in citizenship. It has a powerful democratic dividend. Even within the narrowest utilitarian version of economy, it has a huge yield,” President Higgins told the Centre for Irish Studies at Vienna University.

The President saluted the Irish studies centre as the largest such undertaking on mainland Europe in the oldest German-speaking university. He noted that the studies focus on the work of Irish writers such as James Joyce, Samuel Beckett and Flan O’Brien among others.

President Higgins, accompanied by his wife Sabina, continues his state visit to the Austrian capital today with a visit to the “Schottenstift Bendectine Abbey” in the heart of the city founded by medieval Irish monks. He will also visit a unique centre city housing project and this evening host a reception for the Vienna Irish community.