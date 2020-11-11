Order for ‘Early Years’ service providers to pay back pandemic supports is a ‘threat to services’

THE Federation of Early Childhood Providers is warning that efforts by the Government to recoup over-payments in pandemic funds to its members before Christmas are a threat to the sector.

“Our providers understand and accept that any over-payments made must be returned, but during the currency of a second lockdown is not the time to do it,” a letter to Children’s Minister Roderic O'Gorman said.

In the letter, ISME, which represents the federation, said the Government's decision to maintain the Early Years sector at the start of the pandemic allowed providers to access the Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Childcare Scheme (TWSCS).

It acknowledged that, in some cases, over-payments were made to providers during the lockdown.

However, it claimed the department had assured the federation it was not its intention “to make providers struggle”, and that a schedule of repayment would be facilitated.

“The federation was also told no Access Inclusion Model (AIM) funding for extra special-needs teachers would be recouped,” it said.

But the letter claimed “several members” have advised that AIM funding was recouped from them.

“Most providers were emailed on November 9 with a demand for recoupment by this Friday, November 13.

“Such a demand is completely unreasonable and cannot be met by our members without irreparable damage to their businesses,” it said.

ISME said the demand warned that if funds were not returned by Friday, Pobal “will commence the recoupment process against programme payments”.

“Most of these providers will only have one more payment in the 2020 calendar year.

“For providers who manage Early Childhood Care and Education Scheme (ECCE) services, this is their sole form of income as they have no parents’ fees,” the letter said.

The federation called for an urgent meeting with Mr O’Gorman to discuss the matter.

“For many of them, this is the last payment due before Christmas. It pays the end-of-year tax bill, the employees’ Christmas holiday wages, and the public liability insurance renewal at the start of January.

“This situation is causing significant anxiety and stress among service providers.

“It is totally avoidable if the warehousing and repayment measures applicable to other businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic are applied here.”

The letter said failure to address the issue as a matter of urgency “threatens the ability of parents to return to work after this lockdown; the employment of staff after Christmas; and the assurance of children’s places on a scheme after Christmas”.

