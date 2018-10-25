Order at centre of Tuam row gets €4m a year from hospitals

Pressure is building on the religious order at the centre of the Tuam mother and baby home scandal to substantially increase its contribution towards the cost of exhuming and identifying the remains of children buried there.

Company accounts reveal the order receives almost €4m annually from the private hospital group bearing its name in respect of the leasing of buildings and interest on loans.

The hospital group itself, Bon Secours Health System Ltd, is also in rude financial health, posting profits of €2m last year and €5.38m in 2016.

It is currently in the midst of a €150m programme to modernise and expand its facilities. Last year construction began on a €77m plan to expand clinical facilities at its Cork hospital.

It comes as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar revealed a higher contribution was sought from the Bon Secours Sisters by Children's Minister Katherine Zappone during negotiations earlier this year.

The remains of hundreds of young children feared buried in the former home's sewage system are to be exhumed and identified as part of a major project expected to cost between €6m and €13m.

Campaigners say that as well as being denied a decent burial, many died as a result of neglect at the home, which operated from 1925 to 1961.

The €2.5m offer has been heavily criticised by historian Catherine Corless, whose work helped expose the scandal. She told the Irish Independent that Bon Secours was a very wealthy organisation that could well afford to cover the whole cost of the project.

"They are not short of money and the offer they have made is very meagre," she said.

"They should cover the entire cost as a gesture to survivors and as an apology for what happened there."

Speaking in the Dáil, Mr Varadkar said: "The Government, through the work of the Minister Zappone, sought a higher contribution and a percentage contribution, but this is what is forthcoming."

Although the €2.5m offer has been accepted in principle by the Government, it is thought likely the issue will be revisited once the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes reports next February.

In a statement, the Department of Children and Youth Affairs said Ms Zappone was "strongly of the view the Church should contribute willingly, unconditionally and quickly towards the costs of dealing with the Tuam site".

It said estimates of the cost of the exhumation project were provided to the order during the summer.

"On current estimates, the €2.5m offer is between 20-40pc of estimated costs," the statement said.

"The offer accepted in principle is not a settlement. It carries no indemnity in relation to any findings which may emerge from the Commission of Investigation."

The Bon Secours Sisters would not say yesterday whether it intends to revisit the offer made.

In a statement, the order said that, at a meeting in September, Ms Zappone outlined that although it had not yet been established what happened in Tuam, and there was no legal or financial liability applying, she wanted it to make a contribution towards the cost of dealing with the remains.

"The Sisters considered the request and decided that they would make a contribution. They offered one sum and it was deemed too low. They offered a second sum and it was accepted," the statement said.

