AN orange weather warning will be in place from 9am on Sunday for eight counties.

AN orange weather warning will be in place from 9am on Sunday for eight counties.

Orange weather warning issued as country to feel effects of Storm Atiyah

The warning comes as Storm Atiyah will be tracking between Ireland and Iceland, generating "very strong winds".

Met Eireann is expecting winds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts ranging from 110 to 130km/h.

"Storm Atiyah will track between Iceland and Ireland on Sunday generating a swathe of very strong winds across the country," said Met Éireann in a statement.

"Due to a combination of high seas and storm surge there is a possibility of coastal flooding," the forecaster added.

The warning will be in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick from 9am on Sunday to 6am on Monday morning.

Online Editors