Orange warning as risk of forest fires high until weekend

A dry and windy few days has given rise to an increased risk of a wild fire.

A ‘condition orange’ high risk warning has been issued by the Department of Agriculture until Saturday due to an elevated risk of forest fires.

The department said there was an elevated risk of fires particularly in forests or anywhere where hazardous fuels such as dried or dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist.

The Orange Forest warning will remain in place until 6pm on Saturday.

Officials from the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) assessed parts of the country by helicopter today in an attempt to identify areas that may be at particular risk in the coming days.

“As part of national monitoring, some of our NPWS staff took to the skies today along the south of the country to check on areas deemed susceptible or vulnerable.

“If you see a fire, report it to fire and emergency services straight away,” the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage said.

The public is advised not to light fires near forests or open lands.

March to June is classified as the “vulnerable” season when ground vegetation is dormant and dry.

The risk increases with decreasing humidity and increasing wind speed.

It is expected to be dry and windy for the next couple of days, increasing the risk that any small fires could spread over a greater area much more readily.