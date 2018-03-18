Orange snow-ice warning lifted but yellow alert remains as further snow showers forecast

Met Eireann's Status Orange snow-ice warning has been lifted as latest radar from the national forecaster shows snow showers contracting to the south and east of the country, and dying out.

Earlier today, the warning for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford was extended by six hours, with these counties all experiencing heavy show showers early Sunday.

The homecoming for Ireland's Grand Slam heroes that was scheduled for 4.30pm this afternoon at the Aviva Stadium after yesterday's stunning victory over England was cancelled as a result of the weather. Thousands had been expected to brave the elements to salute a campaign that sailed close to the wind on a couple of occasions before berthing successfully in west London.

A number of St Patrick's Festival events that were scheduled to take place today, including the St Patrick's Festival's Big Day Out on Merrion Square and St Patrick's Festival Road Race, were also cancelled due to the adverse weather conditions. All of the Met Eireann weather stations across the country were below freezing last night with the coldest station, Knock Airport, recording -4C.

Weather warnings A Status Yellow nationwide snow-ice warning remains in place until 9am tomorrow morning.

Some backroads are still dangerous with snow drifts occurring in some places. Please drive with care consider local conditions. pic.twitter.com/Z49nfU5EN1 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 18, 2018

Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford all experienced heavy snow showers this morning. The national forecaster said that occasional heavy snow showers may continue for these counties, which will lead to further accumulations and drifting.

Met Éireann forecaster John Eagleton said that, although the snow is falling quite heavily in places, it may not be accumulating because of its "dry powdery" nature.

"The snow is blowing around a lot," Mr Eagleton told RTE Radio One.

"The snow showers will continue today, but will become more scattered this evening and will change to sleet. "Temperatures will only reach highs of two or three degrees and there will be blustery winds.

"The sunshine in the west should give the day a lift there," he added. Temperatures forecast for the coming days are as follows: Sunday 0 to -3°C; Monday night: -1 to -5°C; Tuesday night: +3 to -2°C; Wednesday night: +7 to +4°C.

Roads There have been reports of a "number of collisions" on the country's roads and flight and rail passengers have experiencing disruption, particularly in the east of the country, but conditions have eased somewhat as the day progresses. Gardaí said they have received "a number of reports of collisions on both minor and major roads".

Snowy conditions have been reported on routes in several counties including Carlow, Kildare, Longford, Monaghan, Wicklow and Waterford. Slow down and take care in poor conditions.



They have pleaded with motorists to drive carefully. Wicklow Motorists have been advised to use additional on all routes around the county particularly in areas of higher ground due to snow and icy conditions. Conditions are treacherous on secondary routes in Baltinglass, Arklow, Rathdrum and Laragh and some minor roads in the county, as well as the Sally Gap, remain impassable. Ice is an issue on parts of the M11 throughout the county, particularly in sheltered areas.

Wexford Gardai are advising motorists to avoid any unnecessary journeys. Roads are also poor but passable around Gorey and Ferns and extra caution is needed around New Ross due to earlier snow. Conditions are also poor on the N11 in Wexford where there is a lot of compact snow.

Meath Some poor conditions remain on secondary routes throughout the county, especially around Ashbourne, Trim, Enfield, Kells. Kildare

Slushy road conditions have been reported on routes in and around Newbridge. Conditions remain poor in places on some secondary routes around the county. Kilkenny/Offaly There is slush and snowy conditions around Kilkenny City and Thomastown. Gardaí are reporting some slippery conditions and patches of black ice on secondary routes in and around Birr.

Dublin Airport Dublin Airport crews worked throughout the night to keep the runway clear but "temporarily suspending runway operations to clear recently fallen snow" for 40-minutes this morning due to safety reasons. They resumed clearing operations at 10am but have advised passengers to check the status of their flights before travelling to the airport.

Dublin Bus Dublin Bus issued a statement saying they wish to advise customers that have minor curtailments in place on some routes due to the snowfall. "We advise customers to plan their journey in advance and check our website www.dublinbus.ie for information on their route," they said. It is expected that all services will operate as normal by tomorrow morning, Monday March 19.

Irish Rail/Luas Earlier delays to DART services are now easing as normal signaling has resumed between Lansdowne Road and Dun Laoghaire. All intercity services are operating with delays with delays of up to 15 minutes into and out of Heuston Station. Earlier disruption for Luas passengers due to a signal fault on the Red line has now been resolved and the line is now serving all stops.

Events The St Patrick's Day Festival's Big Day Out at Merrion Square in Dublin has been cancelled due to the weather conditions. In a statement issued this morning, organisers wrote; "Organisers of St Patrick’s Festival have advised that due to adverse weather conditions the Festival Big Day Out event scheduled to run from 12pm-6pm today in Merrion Square will not take place. "People are advised to check the Festival website and social media for updates on other Festival events scheduled to take place today." The St Patrick's Festival Road Race due to take place this afternoon has also been cancelled due to weather conditions. The Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Club Final at the RDS has been postponed and will go ahead Friday, March 23, at 2pm. Advice to road-users from Road Safety Authority: Road users are asked to check local weather and traffic reports before making journeys

