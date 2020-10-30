Orange for Halloween: Met Eireann issues orange wind warning for 12 counties

Spooky weather is predicted this Halloween as Met Eireann has issued a status orange wind warning for 12 counties with the entire country placed under a status yellow alert.

People are being asked to take caution this weekend, especially while driving, as severe and damaging gusts of 100 to 130 km/h are expected. There is also a possibility of coastal flooding.

A status orange wind warning has been issued to Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry and Waterford from 5am tomorrow until 10am.

For these counties, a Met Eireann forecaster said: “On Saturday morning strong southerly winds veering southwesterly associated with Storm Aiden will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h, with severe and damaging gusts of 100 to 130km/h.”

Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo have been placed under a status orange wind warning for longer tomorrow with the alert being in place from 8am until 4pm.

These counties will also see strong southwest to west winds associated with Storm Aiden that will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h, with severe and damaging gusts of 100 to 130km/h.

The entire country has been issued a status yellow weather warning from 1am tomorrow until 3pm the same day.

The forecaster said: “Very unsettled weather will occur over the Halloween weekend as a series of vigorous Atlantic weather systems pass close to Ireland.

“Spells of heavy rain will lead to surface and river flooding. Very windy/stormy at times with some severe and damaging gusts possible.

“Some coastal flooding possible also due to the combination of low pressure, high tides and onshore winds. Very high seas.”

The UK Met Office has also placed Northern Ireland under a yellow wind warning from 6am Saturday until 9pm that night.

Sunday is expected to be calmer with scattered showers and continued south-westerly winds.

Online Editors