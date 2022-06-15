Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the President "very honourably and very strongly has reflected the reality of people’s lives."

Political leaders from Sinn Féin, Labour, and People Before Profit have endorsed President Michael D Higgins’ allegation that the current housing crisis is in fact “a disaster.”

The President’s remarks provoked an angry response from Government ministers who said they found his comments unhelpful and more focused upon Mr Higgins’ own public image.

Angry Dáil exchanges prompted Ceann Comhairle, Seán Ó Fearghaíl, to warn TDs that under the separation of powers, references to the office of President had to be guarded. The Dáil chairman said it was wrong to interpret or enhance any comments made by President.

Responding for the Government, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, said everybody was aware of the ongoing housing problems. He argued that progress was now being made with some 30,000 new houses per year soon to be built.

Opening the exchanges, Sinn Féin deputy leader, Pearse Doherty, avoided technical difficulties under Dáil rules by again stating the huge problems surrounding the housing sector. “Do you now accept that the housing is a disaster?” he asked Finance Minister, Paschal Donohoe.

The Sinn Féin finance spokesman also accused Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael as being “best boys in the class” in facilitating institutional investors in housing who drove up prices and did not pay tax.

For Labour, the party leader Ivana Bacik, said all deputies kept meeting people stricken by the housing crisis unable to buy at an accessible and increasingly unable to pay spiralling rents. She said it was “no wonder” President Higgins referred to a “housing disaster.”

Ms Bacik also said the housing problem dovetailed with the rising cost of living generally. She welcomed national pay talks now under way and urged the prompt introduction of a living wage.

Solidarity People Before Profit TD, Richard Boyd Barrett, said people were sick and tired of housing promises and he urged people to join national protest next Saturday about rising prices. But when he cited the comments by the President – who some in Government deemed to be unduly political for the office – he was called to order by the Ceann Comhairle.

Responding for the Government, Minister Donohoe, said he and all deputies kept meeting people who had housing problems due to lack of supply and rising rents. “Yes, all of us accept the need to make more progress,” the Finance Minister told the Dáil.

Mr Donohoe said progress was being made on increasing the number of new houses being built. He said 22,000 new homes were built in the past 12 months, 35,000 new homes were begun last year, and 43,000 planning permissions were granted in 2021.

Meanwhile Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said ministers are “entirely wrong” to be unhappy with President Higgins’ comments.

She said the reaction from politicians in today's Irish Independent is “very, very troubling”.

“I think they’re entirely wrong. I think the President very honourably and very strongly has reflected the reality of people’s lives,” she said.

“The President is the first citizen and I think the President is speaking on behalf of people who are now really suffering and really struggling is a very honourable and very noble thing.”

She said that President Higgins’ comments were made “very honourably” and that it is “blindingly obvious” that the country is now “not just in a crisis but we are in a housing disaster”.

“I commend him for that type of honesty.”

“The political reaction to it I think is very, very troubling.”

Speaking at a cost of living protest outside of Leinster House, Fr Peter McVerry said it is “interesting” that the president gets “attacked” by political parties who implemented housing policies which have led to the housing crisis.

“Instead of listening to what they can do, they attack him. I like much of what is in ‘Housing for All,’ I think it is aspirational, I’m afraid its not actually going to become a reality. And what distresses me most of all is the lack of any urgency to address this problem.

“We need to be buying modular units by the thousands at the moment, we need to be looking at the vacant properties,” he said.