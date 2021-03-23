Opposition parties say Government’s Climate Action Bill does not go far enough to tackle climate change

Opposition parties say the Government’s Climate Action Bill, due to be published later today, does not go far enough to tackle climate change.

The Bill aims to set Ireland on the path to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 at the latest.

This will be the final draft of the Climate Action and Low Carbon (Amendment) Bill and it will be published later this afternoon by party leaders, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party Minister Eamon Ryan.

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith said the absence of a ban on the importation of fracked gas is a “huge slap in the face” to the climate movement.

She said the Green Party insisted that this be included in the Programme for Government, but that this is now absent from the Bill.

“What is the point of the Green Party? What is the point of Eamon Ryan if they cannot achieve even the minimum that they set out to form with this Coalition,” she said at Leinster House.

“I think it’s a big disappointment, the devil will be in the detail.”

Sinn Féin Senator Lynn Boylan said ministers should be accountable for reaching the carbon targets.

“What we’ve seen in the past is that there has been no accountability and effectively, ministers come in, shrug their shoulders and say, ‘we haven't met the targets, we’ll just pay the fines’.”

She said ministers should have to set out the plan how the targets can be corrected if they are missed.

The Bill says all carbon budgets and climate actions should be consistent with the Paris Climate Change Agreement and EU requirements.

It rules out an automatic separate and softer emission reduction path for farming, requiring that all greenhouse gas emissions, including agricultural methane, collectively comply with the targets.

The revised bill is much strengthened from the draft published last October which was criticised by lawyers, scientists and environmental campaigners for setting targets without any legal responsibility to achieve them.

Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore also called for the Bill to be “ambitious” which can hold future governments to account.

She said implementing the plans will be key and called for the Bill to be dealt with on an emergency basis.

“We’re very good at making plans but actually implementing the plans is our weakness.

“That speed is a major failing on our part.

“We need to make sure that the Bill is dealt with as an emergency and that communities and local authorities are given the tools and resources to implement it,” she added.

