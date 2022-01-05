| 1.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Operation Transformation review: RTÉ lifestyle show transforms following backlash against ‘diet culture’ triggers

Hit RTÉ show takes a more holistic approach

'Operation Transformation' presenter Kathryn Thomas. Photo: Andres Poveda Expand
l Expand

Close

'Operation Transformation' presenter Kathryn Thomas. Photo: Andres Poveda

'Operation Transformation' presenter Kathryn Thomas. Photo: Andres Poveda

l

l

/

'Operation Transformation' presenter Kathryn Thomas. Photo: Andres Poveda

Tanya Sweeney

Back in the Noughties, you couldn’t throw a glazed doughnut for TV health shows.

By turns hectoring and nannying, these shows variously featured Gillian McKeith tutting and picking her way through people’s poo as though at a crime scene, sweaty contestants working their way through torturous workouts in slo-mo and, in one unedifying instant, watching everything a person ate in a week being poured into a plastic tube to create a horrifying visual. The formats changed, but the message was consistent: skinny and low numbers on the scale were the goal. Being overweight was shameful and grotesque and had to be fixed.

Related topics

More On RTÉ

Most Watched

Privacy