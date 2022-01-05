Back in the Noughties, you couldn’t throw a glazed doughnut for TV health shows.

By turns hectoring and nannying, these shows variously featured Gillian McKeith tutting and picking her way through people’s poo as though at a crime scene, sweaty contestants working their way through torturous workouts in slo-mo and, in one unedifying instant, watching everything a person ate in a week being poured into a plastic tube to create a horrifying visual. The formats changed, but the message was consistent: skinny and low numbers on the scale were the goal. Being overweight was shameful and grotesque and had to be fixed.

Most of these ‘crusade’ shows have had their day, yet RTE’s Operation Transformation is still one of the January TV schedule’s big juggernauts. But lots has changed since its 2008 debut.

Eating disorder groups and body image commentators have called for Operation Transformation to be decommissioned, noting in a statement: “Many of our service users have highlighted that the show continues to be triggering for them, causes them distress and impacts negatively on their mental health… although the show has a positive objective intending to bring focus to health and wellbeing, the considerable emphasis on dieting, body weight and shape and the way these are measured… created a community-sanctioned dieting culture that research shows does little to achieve long-lasting weight loss or health promotion.”

In a wider sense, the backlash is in full swing – a petition on the website Change.org to “decommission” Operation Transformation had nearly 5,500 signatures and counting. The reality that the number on the scale as the main decider of health is too simplistic is gaining traction.

Well, it seems that someone in OT towers has been listening. It’s interesting, for a start, to note the language deployed throughout by the show’s resident experts (Aoife Hearne, Karl Henry, Dr Eddie Murphy and Dr Sumi Dunne). The words ‘diet’, ‘weight’ and ‘discipline’ have effectively been banished, and there has been a distinct and conscious curbing of the chilly, paternalistic vibe of previous series. “What would you like me to support you with?” Sumi asks of one contestant. Aoife tells another: “You don’t need to be perfect at this. You just need to be good enough.”

And sure enough, the pounds and ounces have become one facet of a wider conversation. This year, leaders are being examined through a number of health indicators which ostensibly offer a more rounded picture of physical health: hydration, sleep, visceral fat, resting heart rate, metabolic age, muscle, and cholesterol.

Yet the numbers on the scale are still very much there. In addition to tackling a number of different health goals – individuals are advised to drink more water, give up cigarettes, monitor screen time, check in with psychologist Murphy – each one is encouraged to lose 2lb-4lb.

The self-loathing, the negativity around numbers, and the flagellating language come largely from the leaders (the term given to the participants of the programme) themselves.

“I know it’s terrible to say, but I hate myself,” says 24-year-old Dubliner Katie Jones. “I’m angry at myself for letting it get this far.” Sarah O’Connor-Ryan, a mother of four, notes she is “lost” after lockdown. “[My children] deserve better than what I’m giving them at the minute.” She shakes her head during her health check. “I’ve done a lot of damage over Christmas,” she reflects morosely. If anything, it’s reflective of an insidious culture in which bodily discontent is the normal, default response.

For some participants, the realisation of deep-seated issues is just starting. For others, it’s the uneasy acknowledgment of past trauma. Vulnerability, humanity, and helplessness are writ large here as the five leaders present a handful of psychosocial maladies: Depression. Grief. Loneliness. Struggles with new motherhood. The “compare and despair” ritual of Instagram. “To block out everything, you scroll,” Katie admits.

In one particularly affecting instance, Kathleen Hurley-Mullins is grieving the loss of her sister Susan to ovarian cancer. Of previous lifestyle change attempts, she says: “I get to a certain stage, and everything stops. It’s as if something inside me feels as though I don’t deserve it. I want it but something stops me every time.”

This reflection may indeed be triggering to those who have experienced an eating disorder, but anyone who has attempted and failed to make positive steps towards improving their health may well find truth in it, too.

You could read Operation Transformation in many different ways. You could see it as a show which perpetuates the past-its-sell-by-date idea that a "better” life is conflated too readily with falling numbers on a scale. You could see it as a group of people being delivered sober truths about their health as they start a wellness journey that viewers are encouraged to follow.

Or you could see it as a snapshot of five ordinary people presenting with a number of issues, of which poor physical health is just one. It’s hard not to feel for every last one of them. And yes, to cheer them on to better days.