Operation Fanacht to come into place tonight in Donegal

A garda maintaining one of the checkpoints at Glendalough and the Sally Gap over the weekend

An Garda Síochána's Operation Fanacht will re-commence tonight in Donegal.

As the county joins Dublin in local lockdown from midnight, the force's Operation Fanacht, which focuses on public compliance with public health measures, will also recommence.

"High level of visibility of members of An Garda Síochána" will be in Donegal to ensure guidelines in relation to social distancing and gatherings in large groups are adhered to.

Checkpoints will also be established as only essential travel is advised in and out of the county.

Read More

"Garda activity in Donegal will be supplemented by Garda personnel from nearby counties, particularly Leitrim and Sligo, who will focus on patrols of destination public amenities and open spaces in those counties. This activity will consist of targeted patrols and checkpoints to check compliance with public health regulations," said a garda spokesperson.

An Garda Síochána will work in co-operation with the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

While regulations and travel restrictions are not Penal Regulations, "under Operation Fanacht An Garda Síochána will use the approach of the three Es which will see gardaí engage, educate and encourage, only, compliance with travel regulations."

An Garda Siochana's Operation Navigation, which focuses on compliance with public health regulations by licensed premises, is also in place nationwide.

"We all have a role individually and collectively in protecting ourselves, our families, our communities and the most vulnerable," said Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey.

"It is vital that we all play our part to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 by adhering to the public health regulations and guidelines. An Garda Síochána will do its part in keeping people safe. Operation Fanacht is intended to work with communities to support public health measures.”

He said that local gardaí will support individuals and local communities.

"If you are feeling isolated or need help with shopping, collecting your prescription or anything else similar, please contact your local Garda station," he said.

Commissioner Twomey also encouraged victims of domestic abuse to seek help.

"An Garda Síochána is fully aware of the impact increased restrictions may have on those who are subject to domestic abuse and do not feel safe in their homes. An Garda Síochána takes domestic abuse very seriously.

"If you are in danger call 999 at any time. If you feel you are not in immediate danger and you require advice and assistance, you can visit or call your local Garda Station and ask to speak with a Garda in private. If you know of someone who cannot speak for themselves please contact your local garda station.”

Read More

Online Editors