Operation Fanacht: Files on two people suspected of breaching travel restrictions sent to DPP

Two incidents have been recorded by An Garda Siochana where individuals were suspected of breaching travel restrictions since last Thursday, October 22.

In both instances, files were sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) as part of Operation Fanacht.

However, the force reports that compliance rates are “very high”.

71 crimes were recorded at checkpoints that were not related to breaches of regulations, these were mainly road traffic and drug related.

Some of the examples, provided by An Garda Siochana, include an unaccompanied learner driver who had been driving on a learner permit for 15 years that had expired. Their car was seized at a Kildare checkpoint.

A separate driver was stopped at checkpoint on N7 for intoxicated driving and when brought to a garda station, officers discovered that he had an outstanding European Arrest Warrant for a number of serious offences.

Three separate drivers were arrested at a checkpoint in Meath for driving under the influence – two for cannabis, and one for alcohol. Motorists were also took place in Cavan for driving under the influence of alcohol and in Monaghan under the influence of cocaine.

Since 12 noon last Sunday to 3pm the following Monday, 954 checks by gardaí were carried out on retail premises to ensure compliance with regulations.

While the vast majority of retail premises were “compliant or came into compliance when requested to do so”, up to yesterday, October 29, six incidents were recorded of premises which are suspected to have continued with suspected breaches of regulations.

“In each of these cases, in line with Garda policy, a file will be sent to the DPP,” said a garda spokesperson.

Since last Thursday, 132 checkpoints were carried out on major roads and approximately 1,000 other checkpoints on secondary and minor roads per day.

Gardaí have noted that the numbers of robberies have fallen, while drug offences remain at levels similar to pre-lockdown.

“The drop in crime overall does not appear to be as significant as in the April-June period,” said a garda spokesperson.

Speaking today, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said that this weekend officers will focus on retailers who are "potentially not compliant" with regulations".

"We are continuing to visit and engage with retail premises to ensure compliance with the regulations," he said.

"We are seeing wide-spread compliance, but there are some premises who are potentially in breach of the regulations and need to pay attention to the obligations upon them. An Garda Síochána will focus this weekend on those retailers who are still potentially not compliant."

