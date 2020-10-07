Operation Fanacht: Drivers turned back as Gardaí patrol 132 checkpoints nationwide

Gardai conduct a Covid 19 checkpoint on the outbound N4 at the Ceilbridge junction . Photograph by Gerry Mooney

Garda checkpoints were a visible reality again this morning as the country entered Level 3 lockdown in a bid to halt the rising Covid numbers.

From midnight gardai began setting up checkpoints at 132 locations around the country to police the movement of people who have been asked to avoid unnecessary journeys out of their counties.

On the N4 at Celbridge on the Dublin border with Kildare there were 2km tailbacks outbound as gardai at one checkpoint stopped drivers and asked them why they were travelling.

The high visibility checkpoints, once a familiar site back in Spring when the initial lockdown was introduced, will now be a regular feature on the roads again while the country remains at Level 3.

At another Operation Fanacht checkpoint on the N81 road from Dublin to Blessington gardai were stopping traffic at Brittas.

“We’ve been here since 7am and I’ve already turned three motorists back,” said one garda at 8.15am.

“They admitted their journeys were not essential and they agreed to turn back when it was explained to them that the restrictions were being implemented to save lives and make the country safer,” he added.

“Today is about showing the public that we will have a presence on the road again. It’s about making them think about their journeys,” the garda explained.

“Most of the drivers are making legitimate journeys to work, but we need to alert the others that they should not be out on the road and to stay home,” said another garda.

People being stopped were polite and understood why they were being delayed.

While gardai can only advise people to turn back, and do not have any powers to enforce guidelines at the moment, they are hoping that policing by consent will be enough to have an effect on the numbers of people driving.

"An Garda Síochána’s priority is keeping people safe. This will be a major policing operation across the country with high visibility of Garda members to support public health measures,” said Garda Commissioner Drew Harris

"An Garda Síochána is encouraging people not to travel out of their county unless it is for essential purposes. People using the roads are likely to face delays,” he added.

"Since the start of the pandemic, An Garda Síochána has adopted a graduated policing approach based on its tradition of consent. We have seen compliance by the vast majority of the public with this approach. Independent surveys have also found significant public support for it. We will continue to police in this way,” he explained.

Online Editors