Opening of court martial hearing into army officer accused of sexually assaulting two female soldiers delayed

The opening of a trial of an army officer accused of sexually assaulting two female soldiers at a military barracks in Dublin two years ago, which was due to get underway at a military court this week, has been delayed.

The court martial which was scheduled to start at the Military Justice Centre in McKee Barracks in Dublin on Wednesday, and last up to three weeks, did not go ahead after a number of legal issues were raised at the outset of the case.

The officer, who cannot be identified as a result of reporting restrictions imposed by Military Judge, Colonel Michael Campion, is charged with a series of offences in relation to an alleged incident at McKee Barracks near Phoenix Park in Dublin on June 25, 2020, including two counts of sexual assault.

The accused is facing a total of 18 charges, including a number of offences under the Defence Act 1954 relating to drunkenness and conduct contrary to good order and discipline.

Some charges are alternatives to civil law offences under the Defence Act.

An entering of pleas on the various charges by the accused was postponed after a number of legal issues emerged at the start of the hearing on Wednesday.

Judge Campion will issue a ruling on legal arguments made by counsel for the defence, Fergal Kavangh SC and counsel for the Director of Military Prosecutions, Commandant Seán Coffey BL, on Thursday after which the trial is expected to open.

The officer appeared before a rare sitting of a General Court Martial – a rarely-used form of military court reserved for the most serious offences and offences involving senior-ranking officers.

A General Court Martial comprises a military judge and a board – the military equivalent of a jury – made up of commissioned officers with at least one member holding the rank of at least colonel.

The court martial board consists of five male and two female members of the Defence Forces, made up of four army officers, as well as two from the Air Corps and one from the Naval Service.

Verdicts by the court-martial board require a 5-2 majority, while the military judge rules on any matter of law and will also determine the sentence, if any, to be imposed.

Sentences up to and including life imprisonment can be imposed by a General Court Martial, although the maximum jail sentence in the current case is five years.