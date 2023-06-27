‘Onwards and upwards’ – Mary Lou McDonald recovering after surgery

Mary Lou McDonald has revealed she is recovering after having surgery at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin.

The Sinn Féin leader said she underwent surgery on Friday but did not note the reason for the procedure.

In a message shared online this morning, Ms McDonald said she had some “personal news” to share.

“I had surgery on Friday and am now recovering well,” she said.

“I expect to be back in action in a number of weeks. A million thanks to all the incredible staff at The Rotunda Hospital for your excellent care and kindness. Go raibh míle maith agaibh go léir. Onwards and upwards.”

A number of followers took to the comment section to wish Ms McDonald a speedy recovery.

It comes as Ms McDonald called on the Government to take the British government to the European Court of Human Rights if the controversial Legacy Bill becomes law.

The legacy Bill proposes an effective offer of immunity from prosecution for perpetrators of crimes during the Troubles who co-operate with a truth-recovery body.

The Bill, which began its report stage through the House of Lords on Wednesday, would offer conditional immunity for those who cooperate with a proposed Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

Ms McDonald described the Bill as “shameful”, she said: “The proposed legislation will shut the door on families' efforts to achieve truth and justice through the courts and give an amnesty to those responsible for their deaths.

“Heartbroken families have been fighting for years, determined to get truth and justice for their loved ones. The concerns and opposition to the plans are widespread.

“These very real concerns are shared by victims and families, human rights experts, the UN, all the political parties on this island, as well as officials in the US and EU.”

In response, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil that he would not rule out the possibility of legal action if the Bill is enacted.

Mr Varadkar reiterated the Government's opposition to the Bill, saying it was “entirely the wrong approach to give former army servicemen and former IRA and paramilitary terrorists immunity from prosecution”.