On-the-run child killer spotted on CCTV at Dublin train station

A notorious criminal who absconded from custody last Sunday has been spotted at a train station in Dublin.

John Clifford (56) was jailed in 1989 for murdering his niece Sue Ellen.

Clifford raped and strangled the eight-year-old, before leaving her on a deserted railway line in 1988.

The on-the-run child killer failed to return to Maghaberry Prison after being temporarily released to attend an appointment.

Security sources confirmed to the Sunday World that Clifford was spotted on CCTV getting off at Balbriggan train station this week.

On Friday a spokeswoman for An Garda Siochana said: "An Garda Siochana are assisting the in the PSNI in their investigation into man unlawfully at large."

Detective Inspector Michael McDonnell said: “I would like to thank those members of the public who have contacted us with information.

"I would again appeal to anyone who may have seen him, or who may have information about his whereabouts to contact us immediately on 101.

“I would also appeal directly to John to hand himself in.”

It emerged that Clifford may have gone AWOL as he is facing fresh criminal charges.

He was due to appear at court in Belfast this week.

