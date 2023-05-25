Only one in 10 adults prefer religious bodies providing education as three in five prefer multi-denominational

More than three in five (61pc) adults show a preference for multi-denominational education, according to a new survey.

Only 9pc – less than one in 10 – would prefer a religious body to provide education, the same research shows.

The strong support for multi-denominational education is highlighted in a survey among a representative sample of 1,011 adults in the Republic.

The survey, by the Opinion market research agency, was conducted for Education and Training Board lreland (ETBI), the umbrella body for the State-run, community national schools (CNS).

The findings were launched at a conference of CNS principals and deputy principals, where ETB general secretary Paddy Lavelle said the findings also showed a strong appetite for the CNS school model.

He said there was a need for the matter to be urgently prioritised by government if it is to achieve its target of 400 multi-denominational primary schools by the year 2030.

ETBI director of schools Dr Séamus Conboy said their research clearly showed the attractiveness of the CNS model offering to both a general sample of adults and to those specifically with children of primary school going age.

A feature of community national schools is that they offer a multi-belief and values curriculum, instead of a faith formation curriculum in one religion.

Currently, 28 of more than 3,100 primary school are community national schools. Two more are due to open in September, following a transfer of patronage from the Catholic Church.

Other patron bodies that offer a multi-denominational ethos in their schools are Educate Together and the the Irish language An Foras Patrúnachta.

The CNS model was launched 2008 and, while some are entirely new schools. others have been established following a transfer from a patron with a religious ethos, in the interest broaden diversity.

However, Department of Education-led moves over several years to transfer primary schools with a religious ethos to a multi-denominational patron have been slow and cumbersome.

While the ETBI survey shows a strong appetite for multi-denominational education, some communities have shown a resistance when it has been suggested that one of a number of Catholic schools in the area should transfer.