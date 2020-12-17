Only meet people you would trust with your life this Christmas is the advice from top infection expert

Only meet people ”you trust with your life” indoors this Christmas, a leading infectious disease expert has warned.

Prof Martin Cormican, HSE lead on infection control, also said it is essential people offer alcohol to guests the second they arrive – alcohol gel.

Otherwise, guide them to where there is soap and water.

He was outlining key steps to minimising the risk of Covid-19 during the festive season.

It comes as cases of the virus are on the rise again with an increase in close contacts among people testing positive, signalling more socialising.

More younger people aged 18-25 are testing positive and this group can pass it on to older vulnerable groups.

Prof Cormican said: “If you plan to visit and older or medically vulnerable person over Christmas your preparation starts now

“If you take risks with your health over next ten days, do them a favour and stay away

“Meet the smallest number of people possible indoors. Only meet people you trust with your life indoors.”

People should not be put under pressure to take up an invitation if they want to link up through phone or some other form of communication, he added.

Keep the Christmas bubble as small as possible

“Can you check that everyone who plans to come has no symptoms of viral infection on the day before they come.

When guests arrive keep physical distance, wear a mask and open windows.

Some people in the house who are medically vulnerable may prefer to stay in a room on their own

Situations where Covid-19 is at risk of spread is when people you have over bunch up to open presents

“If you sit around the table in the afternoon eating, drinking and chatting for a couple of hours and if you all go to play a board game or watch the telly then if anyone has infectious COVID-19 it is highly likely to spread.

“Wearing a mask when you were cooking and opening the windows in the afternoon is not likely to stop it. The bigger your indoor bubble the bigger the risk

“The more you can trust the people in that bubble the lower the risk,” he told a HSE briefing.

“If you choose to do the distancing, mask wearing and open windows it might help a bit if you do it all the time but it is probably a waste of time if you do it half the time.”

Speaking at the briefing, HSE chief Paul Reid said he still does not know how many Covid-19 vaccines will come in the first shipment here.

He said there will be at least one shipper from Pfizer BionNTech with around 4,875 doses but the hope is to double to 9,750.

The vaccination involves two doses three weeks apart.

All the first doses will be used in the expectation that more supplies will arrive to give everyone a second dose after three weeks as per the Pfizer instruction, he added.

The briefing was told about a rise in the spread of the virus with an increase in infection among 18-25 year olds. The average number of contacts has also risen to 3.8 per infected person.

Dr Colm Henry, HSE head of clinical care said the experience has been that there is a lag time to take into account and people who will become confirmed cases next week are already infected.

“People who will be hospitalised in two weeks time are already infected and they don’t know, and people who may be in intensive care in two to three weeks time are already infected and they don’t know.”

He said it is still too early to say how steep and severe the current rise in cases will be.

Online Editors